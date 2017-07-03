MTV Star Comments On Ryan Edwards’ Alleged Drug Addiction

Ryan Edwards’ drug use was discussed by the father of Farrah Abraham during a recent interview.

Following a shocking episode of Teen Mom OG last week, which served as the finale of Season 6B, Michael Abraham said he was praying for Ryan Edwards and his family after watching the reality star’s life spiral out of control on the show.

“I’m praying for [Ryan Edwards],” Michael told Starcasm, adding that he was happy to see no one was seriously hurt by his dangerous behavior.

Michael Abraham’s comment about Ryan Edwards echoes what he told fans on Twitter last Monday night as he watched him nearly fall asleep while behind the wheel.

“My heart and prayers go out to [Ryan Edwards] and ALL his family,” Michael wrote during last week’s Teen Mom OG finale.

“Please God guide him for everyone’s sake,” he added.

Ryan Edwards’ family was definitely in need of some serious prayer during filming, and luckily, the well-wishes of Michael Abraham and others appear to have helped the reality star get help for his alleged drug addiction. In fact, Ryan Edwards recently thanked his fans and followers for their kind and uplifting statements amid his struggles.

Following the dramatic conclusion to Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards checked into rehab.

A post shared by Jen Edwards (@mimijen65) on Dec 27, 2015 at 11:07am PST

Ryan Edwards’ reported drug problems have been a hot topic throughout the past several episodes of Teen Mom OG. Surprisingly, they have seemingly had no real impact on his relationship with Mackenzie Standifer.

As fans saw last week, Standifer continued to support Ryan Edwards and even married him before he went to rehab.

A post shared by Jen Edwards (@mimijen65) on Oct 27, 2015 at 5:50pm PDT

As for Maci Bookout, she’s said a lot about Ryan Edwards’ Season 6B issues, and tonight, she is expected to open up about her ex-boyfriend’s struggles once again. As fans may recall, Bookout was first to speak of Edwards’ struggles on the show, and during a conversation with her husband, Taylor McKinney, she said she was concerned that he may overdose.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and his co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie Standifer, and Maci Bookout, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]