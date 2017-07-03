Kate Middleton Wows At Wimbledon With Makeover And Polka Dots!

Arriving at the first day of Wimbledon, the new Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club dressed to impress with a simple u-neck black-and-white polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress that ends at the knee. She carried a light-colored Victoria Beckham tote-style bag and wore Oscar de la Renta earrings.

What may be the biggest shock of all is that instead of wearing her favorite wedgies or nude pumps, the duchess wore black sandals with flattering ankle straps.

Kate Middleton also surprised everyone by cutting her hair a good half-foot. The shorter length made her chestnut hair look very full and gently curled.

Duchess Catherine was clearly in her element. According to the Daily Mail, she happily chatted with ball boys, former tennis players Martina Navratilova and Kim Clijsters, and servicemen and women who attended the prestigious event.

Kate recently confessed in the BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon that she would have loved a career in tennis, but what was in her mind could not be matched in actual tennis skill.

“[Tennis] inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

She also confessed that her mom, Carole Middleton, had a huge crush on Swiss men’s singles star Roger Federer, who just happened to be invited to Pippa’s wedding, along with his wife, Mirka.

Roger Federer Attends Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Wife Mirka – Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/fCOuuyjMQa — Roger Federer (@RogerFederer365) May 30, 2017

Yet, it is clear that Andy Murray, the first British man to win Wimbledon after a 77-year drought, is the emotional favorite for everyone in Britain. However, Roger Federer has won the tournament seven times, although the last time was five years ago. Many believe Federer may retire after this season. He won the Australian Open this year, so if he should win Wimbledon, this would be a sweet way to end his stellar career.

When the Queen turned 90, she gave the Duchess of Cambridge the royal patronage. Now, the Duchess will now also take over for the Duke of Kent and present the trophies to the champions at the end of the two exhilarating weeks of tennis.

How many days will Kate attend Wimbledon? That has not been announced, but royal watchers will be excited to see what she wears and whether she attends matches with her mother or her sister, Pippa.

Kate Middleton drives tennis fans dotty in Dolce & Gabbana dress and a new haircut at Wimbledonhttps://t.co/ZE7F1d6OOj pic.twitter.com/EZelr4Rd7K — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) July 3, 2017

Despite rumors that the duchess was going to have a lighter summer schedule, it appears that she is quite busy this summer. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she was recently at the opening of the new V&A wing. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning Gucci tweed mini-dress, which was the first time she had worn Gucci for any public functions. Her Jackie Kennedy look had a refreshingly modern take, on a decidedly retro look.

Kate Middleton adds a new designer to her wardrobe while channelling Jackie O in tweed Gucci dress https://t.co/rkk8XJ5T40 pic.twitter.com/qCDeGSj6dQ — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) June 29, 2017

At this artsy event, Kate had longer locks, so she must have cut her hair between the V&A event and Wimbledon, although she had a more somber occasion in between. On July 1, she attended the memorial of Princess Diana at Althorp, along with Prince William, Prince Harry, and her two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Diana would have been 56.

What do you think of Duchess Catherine’s new hairdo, polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress, and sandals?

