Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly been back in touch for some time.

According to a new report, the couple’s previously messy split has taken a positive turn as Pitt and Jolie attempt to co-parent their six kids.

“When Brad and Angie talk, it’s just about the kids,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 1. “Usually he’s ringing one of the phones to speak to them and Angie will pick up. Or, sometimes they talk directly about any child related issues that arise.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits in September of last year and Jolie quickly moved herself and their kids to a rental home in Malibu. Since then, Jolie has purchased a new home in Los Felix, which is just minutes away from her and Pitt’s former martial home, where he currently resides.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. As fans may recall, Pitt and Jolie dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in August 2014 at their home in France.

According to the Hollywood Life insider, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently on good terms but when it comes to getting back together, their relationship is not at all romantic. Instead, they’ve decided to continue on with their divorce as they do their best to keep their kids happy and cared for.

As for the legal proceedings between them, there are reportedly teams working on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce so that they don’t have to battle back and forth.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not been seen together publicly since their split last year but Jolie has stepped out on numerous occasions with their kids. In addition to several outings in Malibu at the end of last year, Jolie and the children were spotted spending the holidays in Colorado before traveling back home to Los Angeles.

Although Jolie has been seen publicly with her children in the months since she and Pitt split, the actor hasn’t been seen with his kids at all and it’s hard to say what their exact custody arrangement is. That said, a report from People magazine earlier this year claimed Pitt was seeing his six kids for just five hours each week. The report also claimed that the visits were monitored by a therapist.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]