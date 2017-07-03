’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Anfisa Wants A ‘Post-Nup,’ Danielle Gets Fiercer

The drama escalated to a whole new level of crazy in last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The couples continue to bicker and fight and one pair even got physically violent! Read on for our full recap below.

Jorge & Anfisa

This married couple seems to be heading for divorce. Last week, fans saw Jorge admit to Anfisa that he’s actually broke and in debt. Now, Anfisa is fuming mad. She insists that she has always been honest with Jorge and that the reason why she married him is because of his money.

“Jorge legally is supposed to tell me everything about him, his finances. But he doesn’t and then he asks me, ‘Why are you not sure if you want to stay married to me?’ That’s exactly why!”

The 20-year-old Russian beauty feels she has been cheated, so she sets up a meeting with lawyers. She wants to draft a “post-nuptial agreement” with Jorge, so she won’t have to be involved in his debt.

Jorge reveals that he is only worth $150,000, and he wants it stipulated that Anfisa can only get half of that after five years of marriage. She doesn’t want to agree and even goes on to demand that he give her a ring worth $100,000 as he promised before they got married.

When he declines, Anfisa got so mad that she violently slaps Jorge and storms out.

“I think I deserve more than 50 percent no matter when we divorce. I think I deserve everything.”

Loren & Alexei

Loren is now in New York to visit her best friend Sarah, who Alexei distrusts because of what happened during Loren’s wild bachelorette party. As seen in 90 Day Fiance Season 4, this wild night caused a major wedge between Loren and Alexei, and the two obviously have not moved on from it.

However, it’s revealed that Alexei also had strippers at his stag party, so why can’t he just let this one go? In a recent interview, Loren said that there will be more explosive revelations to be featured in this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Pao & Russ

Despite her drastic makeover, Pao is still struggling to book modeling jobs in Miami. Back in Oklahoma, Russ prepares to sell his house to be with his wife. He says that he misses Pao’s sexy body, and that’s one of the reasons he married her.

“She has curves, beautiful curves. And that’s what I miss most right now.”

Chantel & Pedro

Chantel and Pedro can’t seem to get along with each other’s families. Chantel pushes Pedro to play basketball with her brother River, but the game immediately turned sour when River decides to talk about Chantel’s ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the couple is still planning for a second wedding in the Dominican Republic so Chantel can meet Pedro’s family there.

Danielle & Mohamed

Hello, Danielle version 2.0! The 43-year-old is channeling a stronger and fiercer vibe and says she can totally resist Mohamed’s manipulation this time around. The ex-couple meet up after she serves Mohamed with annulment papers.

“Mohamed is being friendly and even polite. This is not how Mohamed has acted towards me in the past. I think that he thinks that if he acts nice enough, that I will pull the annulment. But he doesn’t know the new me.”

As expected, Mohamed begs her to reconsider, as he doesn’t want to get deported back to Tunisia. Despite her new bolder persona, Danielle agrees on one condition. Mohamed has to apologize to her family for all the heartaches he’s caused her.

In an intense confrontation at a parking lot, Mohamed meets up with Danielle’s relatives. He denies that he used Danielle to get a green card, but he admits to cheating on her with “only two” other women.

How long can Danielle put up her brave front? Will Anfisa file for divorce as soon as she gets her green card? And how will the other couples resolve their cross-cultural issues? The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 drama continues every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC/Twitter]