Priyanka Chopra Tapped For A Secret Bollywood Project With ‘Bride And Prejudice’ Director

Priyanka Chopra has always taken pride in branding herself as an international actress, continuing to pursue projects in Bollywood even as her star continues to rise in American pop culture. As Ms. Chopra enjoys her Baywatch and Quantico success, the director of Bollywood’s Bride and Prejudice is hoping to entice Priyanka into coming home with a new film project.

Priyanka Chopra Is Wanted For A Mystery Film Back Home In India

Ms. Chopra is keeping busy here in the United States with two new Hollywood films in the works, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic, but NDTV reports that the actress is also wanted for projects in her native India. In fact, one Bollywood director is actively pursuing Priyanka for her next film.

Award winning director of Bend It Like Beckham, Gurinder Chadha, is actively chasing Ms. Chopra, negotiating with her the actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra, for the possibility of bringing the Baywatch star home for a working visit. Chadha says she had the opportunity to meet Madhu at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and used their chance meeting to pitch some ideas for which the director feels Priyanka would be an ideal fit.

While Ms. Chadha has been speaking with her mother, she has yet to talk directly with Priyanka, so there’s no way to gauge the star’s interest.

Gurinder Chadha Is Coming To America

Hindustan Times reports that Chadhu isn’t content to wait for Priyanka Chopra to come to her, but is instead planning to visit the United States to personally pitch her idea to the actress. Gurinder is no stranger to working on an international project and prefers to work with a more diverse cast. She says she doesn’t like to be limited by nationality, because she’s half British and half Indian herself.

Proving the point, Ms. Chadha is currently promoting her latest film, Viceroy’s House, a project that stars Huma Qureshi, Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, late actor Om Puri, Manish Dayal, and Michael Gambon.

As for Priyanka Chopra, her plate is full with starring in a biopic of the late astronaut Kalpana Chawla and another Sanjay Leela Bhansali project in addition to A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. While the four films may be all she has planned in the moment, Gurinder Chadha may be able to entice her with a new Bollywood project, if it’s exciting enough.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]