‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Decides To Come Clean, Is Crushed By Eric’s Words

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 3 promise that the whole Ridge-Quinn-Eric love triangle fiasco will finally come to an explosive conclusion — and that Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) meddling will further complicate the mess. Elsewhere, Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) attraction intensifies, while Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and R.J. (Anthony Turpel) get themselves in serious trouble.

Here’s what’s going down on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Monday, July 3

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Sally (Courtney Hope) and Thomas (Pierson Fodé) cooking up plans on how to profit off the Forrester Creations swimwear shoot.

Meanwhile, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will talk about the possibility of confessing to Eric (John McCook). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Quinn will be pushing Ridge to come clean, but that he will be against the idea. Ridge will tell her that it’s an awful suggestion and that they both risk a lot by admitting to their betrayal.

Tuesday, July 4

Since Sally and Thomas crashed the Forrester Creations swimsuit shoot, Coco has been worried about losing her job at the company. Tuesday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode will find the young woman distressed and R.J. concerned.

Elsewhere, Ridge will be mulling over the possible aftermath of coming clean to Eric. He doesn’t think it’s a good idea, but because of Quinn’s urging, he’ll be seriously considering just going for it. But, first, he’ll want Quinn to understand that crossing Eric will have dire consequences.

Wednesday, July 5

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Coco and R.J. will try to get away from the office to unwind. Seeing how stressed Coco is, R.J. will try to help her relax by asking her to take a joyride with him in Ridge’s old Camaro. However, their date will take a tragic turn.

The two will take the convertible without asking, and Coco will take the wheel. Unfortunately, because Coco is texting while driving, she’ll skid off the road and end up crashing the car. Coco will be uninjured but R.J. will be knocked unconscious.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Bill (Don Diamont) will still be curious as to why Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) broke up with Ridge.

Thursday, July 6

By Thursday, Ridge will have mustered up the courage to go to his father and confess. Unsurprisingly, spoilers say that he will be devastated by Eric’s response.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Ridge and Quinn will head to the Forrester mansion only to find that Sheila has beat them there and has already told her ex-husband about them. Unable to maintain their secret, they will be forced to admit that Sheila’s accusation is accurate. Eric’s world comes crashing down.

Friday, July 7

The week will end with Katie bluntly advising Quinn on how to deal with the consequences of her actions. Meanwhile, a furious Brooke will confront Coco. Later on, the police will look into her and R.J.’s accident and she will take responsibility for the mishap.

