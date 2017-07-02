Miley Cyrus Honors Parents And Exclaims Love ‘Will Always Overcome Fear’

Some may think Miley Cyrus is getting soft, as she grows older, but the “Malibu” singer never really cared about public opinion, marching to her own beat in life and on stage. Recently, Ms. Cyrus used her Instagram account to show that her professions of love aren’t just limited to Liam Hemsworth. Miley has just as much love in her heart for her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About The Father/Daughter Bond

Entertainment Tonight reports that Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray logged in some father/daughter time on Instagram, prompted by a tribute Miley posted to her dad. The “Malibu” singer shared a picture of the Cyrus patriarch holding a very young Miley, during a family trip to Lovers Hill. The throwback photo was shared for no reason, other than Miley’s wish to express the love she feels for her parents.

While Billy Ray is alone with Ms. Cyrus in the picture, Miley tagged Tish Cyrus in the caption, which expressed her undying love for her family.

“My life is the result of L-O-V-E! It will always win! It will always overcome fear!” Miley Cyrus wrote in the caption.

Miley also shared the feeling that her connection with Billy Ray was the first love she has ever known and that nothing can ever devalue her feelings for Billy Ray or for Tish.

Lovers Hill ❤️???????????????? the 1st and truest love I have ever known is my dads… @billyraycyrus forever ! @tishcyrus I love you both so much! My life is the result of L-O-V-E! It will always win! It will always overcome fear! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Billy Ray Cyrus Returns The Love On Instagram

It didn’t take long for Billy Ray to catch Miley’s tribute and, as Access Hollywood shares, the country music singer shared his heartfelt appreciation by reposting the picture.

“Wow @mileycyrus you sure know how to stop an ole man in his tracks,” Mr. Cyrus wrote in the reshared photo’s caption. “Man… we look just alike in that photo. Thank God you developed into Mama!”

Recently, Mr. Cyrus opened up about moving the family to Tennessee and revealed that Miley is a joy to have around the house again, during her visits. He says Miley has been having the time of her life, riding four-wheelers on their Tennessee ranch and spending time with the family and with visiting fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Billy Ray Cyrus adds that his future son-in-law has really settled into life in Tennessee, appreciating the slower, more peaceful way of life, as opposed to the Hollywood rat race. Mr. Cyrus adds that he feels as though Miley and Liam have already begun to build a new life for themselves in the heart of Tennessee.

