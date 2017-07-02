Xbox Live Games With Gold July 2017 Free Games Revealed: What’s Hot This Month?

It’s a new month, which means there is a new lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold members subscribed to the Games With Gold program. Four new game titles are offered free for this month for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners.

For Xbox One, the Ubisoft-published open-world adventure game, Grow Up, which usually retails for $9.99, is now free for Xbox Live Gold members. Grow Up serves as the follow-up to Grow Home, which highlights the adventures of a robot called, Botanical Utility Droid or B.U.D. In Grow Up, B.U.D. has new abilities and a new alien planet to explore.

Another title in the July 2017 free games lineup for Xbox Live Games With Gold is the racing video game, Runbow, which is originally priced at $14.99. Gold subscribers can download the game starting on July 16 and it will be available as a free download until Aug. 15.

As for Xbox 360 players, Kane & Lynch 2 and LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game are the free games included in the Xbox Live Games With Gold July 2017 lineup. The 2010-released third-person shooter game, Kane & Lynch 2 (originally priced at $14.99) can be downloaded free starting today until July 15 while LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean(originally priced at $19.99) is available for download starting on July 16 until July 31.

With the Backward Compatibility feature of the consoles, Xbox 360 free game titles can be played on Xbox One.

As expected, there’s a comparison of which platform gave the best offers of free games this month. PlayStation Plus subscribers will have their free games for this month starting on July 4 and Sony seems to have offered bigger titles with Telltale Games’ Game of Thrones series and Until Dawn. But according to Express, Microsoft’s free titles for Xbox Live Games With Gold program have higher ratings on Metacritic.

Grow Up had a Metacritic rating of 74 percent and has been labeled as a “mini masterpiece.” Runbow, on the other hand, has yet to be reviewed on Xbox One, but nevertheless, the game received a rating of 82 percent and has been considered as one of the most fun local multiplayer games.

Meanwhile, PS Plus’ leading free gamesGame of Thrones and Until Dawn have Metacritic ratings of 69 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively, the publication gathered.

What do you think? Which platform has a better lineup for the month of July?

