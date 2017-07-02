Will Rachel Lindsay’s Peter Kraus or Dean Unglert Be ‘The Bachelor’ Season 22 Star?

With just six guys left on The Bachelorette vying for Rachel Lindsay’s heart, Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo, Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger, Matt Munson, and Adam Gottschalk, the time has come for the show’s producers to choose the next Bachelor. In addition to choosing who the star of The Bachelor season 22 will be, the show’s producers and casting team have already begun doing casting calls around the country in order to select the women who will compete for the next Bachelor’s heart.

The 2-part Bachelorette special that aired last week showed Rachel and the men travel to Norway and Denmark. By the end, Rachel sent home nine guys. In the upcoming weeks, viewers will see Rachel go on hometown dates and then introduce her own family to her finalists. With Rachel confirming to People prior to the airing of the season that she found her Prince Charming and that she’s very much engaged, it’s very likely that on the season finale episode, viewers will see Rachel get engaged.

If and when Rachel and her fiance celebrate their engagement on the live After the Final Rose special, audience members and viewers may then get told who the next Bachelor will be, as the announcement for the star of the franchise’s next season is typically revealed then. Who will follow in Nick Viall’s footsteps?

Last week, Mike Fleiss, the show’s creator and executive producer, posted a tweet that asked viewers who they want to see as the next Bachelor.

It's that time again… Who would you like to see as the next #TheBachelor??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 29, 2017

Mike’s question received a lot of responses, with many different names showing up in the responses. Two names, however, were mentioned the most: Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert.

Many viewers tweeted that Peter or Dean should be the next Bachelor provided it turns out that they didn’t get engaged to Rachel. According to one viewer, the only two options from Rachel’s group is Peter and Dean.

Peter if he doesn't get chosen! Next option Dean. That's it from her group! — IamStacyJP (@joparke) June 29, 2017

BTS trying not to think about the insane hurtin @thereal_billyg just put on us. #handballislife #apparentlynotfortheblueteam #ineedanicepackformypride #oslo ???? @natalieshabtai A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Another viewer gave her opinion that there should be two Bachelors, Peter and Dean. Perhaps the show will again do what it did for The Bachelorette season 11, when it had the contestants choose between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson? Or perhaps this time, the contestants won’t have to choose just one person until the very end?

PETER & DEAN…..Let's do a DOUBLE BACHELOR PLS! If it's not Peter or Dean I refuse #TheBachelor — BachelorNationUnite (@bachnationunite) June 29, 2017

DeMario Jackson, whom Rachel Lindsay angrily sent home after a woman showed up to their group date and claimed that they were dating when he all of a sudden disappeared, gave his opinion that the next Bachelor should be Dean. According to DeMario, Dean is “the most genuine and classy guy” out of the group.

DEAN!!! <3 — DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) June 29, 2017

Yet some viewers did express their opinion that Dean Unglert, who is 26, is too young. One person called Dean a “baby.” In comparison, Peter Kraus is 31.

Agreed. We already did the "baby" thing with Ben H. Lol — She is her (@ClassyJaycee) June 29, 2017

In May, The Bachelor‘s casting team announced the beginning of the casting process for The Bachelor season 22.

Hope everyone tuned in for our Cast Announcement with @chrisbharrison! Now is your chance ladies to send in those applications and nominations! This season will be the best one yet. #thebachelor #bacheloretteabc #thebachelorette #bachelornation #rachellindsay A post shared by Bachelor Casting (@bachelorcasting) on May 17, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

[Featured Image via ABC]