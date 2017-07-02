Kailyn Lowry Is So Done With Being Pregnant, Says She Wants A Fourth Of July Baby

Kailyn Lowry is nearing the end of her pregnancy with her third child, and this Teen Mom 2 star is totally over it. She recently told followers and viewers that she is hoping that the baby comes before his or her expected due date, and wouldn’t mind a July 4 baby.

She joked with a friend that if the baby did come on the 4th of July, she would get to have a massive party every year not just for America’s birthday, but also for her new little one. However, she relented, saying she isn’t going to get her hopes up.

Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, even tweeted back to the star with his support, saying he has two son-in-laws who were born on July 4th, meaning his family gets to party extra hard. He did clarify, however, that Cole DeBoer was not born America’s special day, despite his excessive American flag regalia he is often pictured wearing.

Kailyn Lowry is due to deliver Baby Lo, the nickname she’s given to her little one, in early August. The Teen Mom 2 star shocked fans when she announced she was pregnant with her third child just after splitting from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The pair split for good in December, and after Kail had already announced she was not interested in having more kids, she told the public that she was actually expecting one with a mystery man.

Kail kept the identity of the father of her third child under wraps for a long time until she got sick of fans speculating and spilled the beans.

I wouldn't mind having a 4th of July baby… just saying ???? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 1, 2017

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

According to some reports, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin is missing Kailyn Lowry and has been making cryptic tweets that could be interpreted as being thrown her way.

The dad of one insists that he doesn’t miss Kailyn and that the tweets don’t really mean anything, but it would be hard for anyone to see their ex move on and have a child with someone they don’t really know that well.

Kailyn Lowry is also reportedly very anxious and stressed about the idea of becoming a single mom of three. With past pregnancies, she did have the father of the baby there to help her. With this one, Kail is unsure if the baby daddy is even attending the birth.

???????? this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico ???????? there is no alcohol in this drink so don't even @ me some bullshit. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]