Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna Back To Feuding Again?

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna seem to be having their infamous Instagram fights again.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram picture in which she announced that she’d rolled out another palette to add to her Kylie Cosmetics collection.

“2 hours until the restock of The Vacation Palette, Ultra Glows, and The Wet Set only on KylieCosmetics.com… can’t wait ✨” she posted as the caption. And the fans couldn’t be happier.

However, Blac Chyna, too, has come out with new shades of her matte lipsticks from her cosmetic company Lashed Cosmetics.

“All new Matte colors from @lashedcosmetics!!!!!” she posted.

Does this mean that the earlier feud between Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner is back on?

Needless to say, that the cause of the feud earlier was Tyga, who was Blac Chyna’s ex-husband and a father to their 4-year-old son and also Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. However, now that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are no longer together, the professional rivalry doesn’t seem to have died down.

There were rumors that Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna had, in fact, buried the hatchet and were on good terms. However, there is so much history between the two of them, that it’s not clear if the two would ever be over it.

It was being said that Blac Chyna was always aware that Kylie Jenner is very insecure about the way she looks. And the reason Blac Chyna loves to copy the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ star’s looks was that she knows she can do better than Kylie.

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna also share a very complicated relationship because Blac Chyna was engaged to Rob Kardashian (with who she has a kid), who is Kylie’s half-brother. Of course, their relationship has gone through many ups and downs, People magazine has reported, but the truth is, Blac Chyna hasn’t found favor with the Kardashians even now.

In fact, Hollywood Life reported that the Kardashian sisters think Rob Kardashian is sadly “getting played” by Blac Chyna again.

It’d be unfair to view the Kylie Jenner-Blac Chyna rivalry purely in the light of their relationship with Rob Kardashian, but there is definitely some truth here.

