Here’s The Gift Rihanna’s New Billionaire Boyfriend Got Her

The internet seems to have gone into a frenzy over the fact that Rihanna has gotten herself a new boyfriend. The 29-year-old songstress has paired up with Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel. And sources have revealed that Jameel got Rihanna a life-sized teddy bear as a gift, which he reportedly flew in half way across the world in an empty jet.

Reports state that Rihanna has told her friends that she is in love with Jameel. The cute gift he got her clearly seems to have worked as the couple were spotted together in a hot tub earlier this week, while holidaying in Spain. And inside source spoke with The Sun regarding the photos of the couple, calling it a “big romantic gesture”, Daily Mail reports.

“It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us – although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.”

The two loves have apparently had it going for a few months now. Rihanna is said to be so serious about her new man that she reportedly told her family about it a month ago. And her dad seems to have issued a warning to two about what it takes to date his daughter.

Some pictures of @rihanna and her boyfriend in the pool ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mx4T4a3ubN — Francesco (@Londonandreams) June 27, 2017

Ronald Fenty, Rih’s dad, said that he wasn’t particularly pleased to learn that Hassan was a billionaire, claiming that one can’t be happy with too little or too much money in life.

“I didn’t know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can’t make you happy, you need to something in-between.”

Ronald has also warned Hassan of Rih’s independent nature and her refusal to do what she is told to do.

“He’s going to have to buckle up, she’s a hard-working girl, she’s very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do. She doesn’t want to be lifted up, she wants to get up there herself.”

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel out in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/hitNqPrHFC — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 28, 2017

The two have been very careful until this point to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Sources close to Rihanna have claimed that the two are really enjoying each other’s company and that Hassan could be the one for the Love on the Brain songstress.

“This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

Hassan Jameel’s family owns the rights for the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and is reportedly worth $1.5 billion. Drake, whom Rihanna dated briefly in 2016, and with whom the songstress is frequently linked, by contrast is worth a measly $60 million. The 29-year-old heir was previously seen smooching with supermodel Naomi Campbell in 2016 during the British Summer Time Festival in London.

