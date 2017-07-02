‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fan Calls For ‘Unity’ Amid Ami Brown’s Cancer

In last Wednesday’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, it was finally revealed that Ami Brown has stage 3 lung cancer. This is what the reality documentary series has been hinting on its promo videos, that the Brown family will be facing its “darkest hour.”

Sadly, Alaskan Bush People fans are divided regarding how the show handled Ami’s illness. Some have criticized the show and Discovery Channel for “milking” the Brown Family’s predicament. While some pointed out an age-old rumor, that the show is “scripted.”

“Nobody wants this drama at a time like this. It’s just wrong to drag it out and keep fans waiting another week,” one Facebook fan commented.

“Why are they still acting like they live in Browntown? They don’t live there. It’s a reality show. That’s where they tape the shows only. I still say that it’s all part of the show. And that’s how [they’re] ending the show. Maybe I’m wrong, but that’s me,” another replied.

Despite the harsh comments, many fans have sent out prayers for Ami. Discovery Channel recently called for fans to express their well-wishes for the Brown family in their difficult time. The network dedicated the page “Letters To The Browns” on their website where fans can send letters, artwork, and other well-meaning notes for Ami. For those who have been regularly commenting on social media, this is a good way to make sure that their messages will be relayed to the Brown family.

Alaskan Bush People published a letter from a fan named Dan McDonough, who asked other fans to stop the hate at this critical time. He pointed out that the Brown family and the show ultimately stand for “unity.”

Sometimes I sit back and think, ‘Why am I obsessed with this show that I keep watching week after week, season after season?’ Then the answer hits me…unity. Use that unity. Will keep you strong during Ami’s illness.

As of this post, McDonough’s letter received almost 3,000 likes on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page alone. Other fans seconded McDonough’s sentiments and left positive comments.

The Brown family has been recently spotted in Colorado. There have been photos of Billy and Ami’s children taken with fans in the area, which hints that they may have settled in the state after leaving Browntown.

There are also talks that Noah, Billy and Ami’s youngest son, is already married to his girlfriend Rhain. The two have been dating for only less than a year, and a wedding is certainly a surprise to many fans. However, some fans are saying that Noah must have rushed into getting married while his mom Ami can still be there.

Last Wednesday’s episode featuring Ami’s stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis has been filmed at least three months ago. As of now, Billy Brown and his family have not given any update regarding the Alaskan Bush People matriarch’s condition. According to some rumors, Ami is now undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

