‘Hawaii Five-0’ Pay Gaps Force Stars Daniel Dae Kim‬ And ‪Grace Park Out

Hawaii Five-0 is facing a cast shake-up, following a pay disparity issue that has forced Daniel Dae Kim, who plays Chin Ho Kelly on the series, to resign. Joining Grace Park, known as Kono Kalakaua on Hawaii Five-0, Kim has decided to stand firm against unfair pay terms, following exhaustive negotiating sessions with CBS and series producers.

Daniel Dae Kim And Grace Park Jump Ship Over Unequal Pay

Variety reported that pay negotiations behind the scenes of Hawaii Five-0 has resulted in the two stars choosing to resign from the CBS show, rather than accept less pay than their co-stars. It has been revealed that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were offered between 10 percent and 15 percent less than Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, their Hawaii Five-0 counterparts.

In addition to receiving higher pay, both O’Loughlin and Caan earn percentage points from Hawaii Five-0 profits.

All four actors make up the ensemble cast and have been with Hawaii Five-0 since its 2010 debut.

When Hawaii Five-0 picks up with Season 8, neither Kim nor Park will reprise their roles. Instead, the absence of their characters will be referenced within a story arc.

CBS And Hawaii Five-0 Producer Peter Lenkov Bid Daniel Dae Kim And Grace Park A Fond Farewell

Deadlocked by unsuccessful salary negotiations, New York Daily News shares that CBS has been forced to accept the resignations of Daniel and Grace, though neither the network nor the Hawaii Five-0 producers would divulge specific salary information. Instead, CBS has issued a statement wishing both actors success in their future endeavors.

The statement acknowledged the tremendous gifts Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim brought to Hawaii Five-0 through their acting talents as well as through their sense of professionalism and devotion to the show. CBS also states that they regret losing the actors’ “aloha spirit,” which has contributed to the energy of the series through seven seasons.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter Lenkov says rebooting the series wouldn’t have been as successful as it has been without Daniel Dae Kim. Lenkov also acknowledged the “grace and serenity” brought to Hawaii Five-0, through Grace Park’s presence and portrayal of Kono Kalakaua.

“They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…,” reads the statement from CBS.

