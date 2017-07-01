Alicia Silverstone Doesn’t Understand All The ‘Wonder Woman’ Praise

Alicia Silverstone has launched a bizarre attack on Wonder Woman, declaring that she really doesn’t understand why the latest installment to the DC Extended Universe is being heralded just for being possessing a female lead. Alicia Silverstone opined that Wonder Woman didn’t deserve additional limelight for this because over the years the likes of Clueless, Mean Girls, and Bridesmaids have each been “female-driven” and didn’t receive the same acclaim.

“Before Wonder Woman… Wonder Woman? Before Wonder Woman there have been many movies with female leads, so I get a little confused… We have made strides, of course. I think about, what about all those wonderful comedians who are females who have had massive hits? There’s Bridesmaids. I don’t know. I just feel like, over the years, there was Mean Girls, there was Clueless, over time we have had so many movies that have been female-driven.”

Alicia Silverstone made these remarks during a recent interview opposite Mena Suvari for Variety. But while Alicia Silverstone can’t really understand why Wonder Woman has been inundated with such acclaim, it should be noted that the blockbuster has managed to pass quite a few milestones ever since it was released into cinemas.

Upon its release into cinemas on June 2, Wonder Woman went on to record the highest ever domestic box office opening for a female director, as the Patty Jenkins helmed filmed amassed $103.3 million in its first few days. At the same time this amount was the highest opening ever for a female-led comic book film, too.

Over the last few days Wonder Woman has also become the highest grossing installment in the DC Extended Universe at the U.S. box office, too, surpassing the totals amassed by Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel, and Suicide Squad. All of which suggests that Wonder Woman has fared rather well since it was released into cinemas, especially since it also a score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Rotten Tomatoes’ calculations that means it’s the 2nd best reviewed film in superhero history, too.

Alicia Silverstone also needs to remember that before Wonder Woman was released Hollywood had long given up on female led superhero films. The failures of both Catwoman and Elektra in 2004 and 2005, respectively, meant that studios weren’t confident that such a film would succeed.

Thankfully, Wonder Woman has since proven that theory to be pure poppycock, and in the process has also hopefully paved the way for more tales of such ilk to follow suit.

