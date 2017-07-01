“Stupid As S***” — CNN Host Insults Voters Amid Accusations CNN Is Biased Against Donald Trump

Breitbart reports that CNN associate producer James O’Keefe has been captured on film calling voters “stupid as s***” and mocking president Donald Trump.

The right-leaning publication reports that it comes as “the embattled network struggles with diminished credibility and wide perceptions of anti-Trump bias.”

CNN came under fire over its coverage of the London Bridge terror attacks. The network was accused of covering the attacks in an overly politically-correct fashion that failed to acknowledge the role of Islamic fundamentalism in encouraging terrorist activity and anti-Western sentiment. #CNNIsIsis started trending on Twitter, and users shared a graphic of a CNN host painting a flattering portrait of an ISIS fighter, carefully replacing the man’s gun and bloody arm with a dove and olive branch (symbols of peace.)

Former president Barack Obama previously came under fire for refusing to even use the term “Islamic fundamentalism” when discussing terrorist attacks. Donald Trump was heavily criticized by leftists for calling for a travel ban in the aftermath of the recent London attacks.

Now, CNN producer Jimmy Carr, who apparently works on the show New Day, has been caught on tape criticizing Trump. Carr claims that Trump is a fraud who does not really believe in the principles he claims he does.

Carr claims that the majority of Americans share his view that Trump is a “clown” and “hilariously unqualified” to be president.

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he’s really bad at this, and that he does not have America’s best interests … We recognize he’s just f***ing crazy.”

Carr even provides a figure: he says “90%” of people agree that president Donald Trump is crazy.

“90% of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy.”

The undercover journalist asks Carr: “Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter?”

Carr responds: “Oh, no. They’re stupid as sh*t.”

Carr also criticizes Trump’s campaign manager, and White House adviser, Kellyann Conway, insulting her physical appearance.

“She looks like she got hit with a shovel,” says the CNN producer.

The video is the fourth part of Project Veritas’s “American Pravda” series.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]