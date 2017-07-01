‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For July: Quartermaine Wedding, Romance For Anna, And A Health Crisis For Sam

General Hospital spoilers for July are in: The Quartermaine wedding, romance blossoms between a new couple, while another couple breaks up, and a new health diagnosis will leave somebody shattered.

Aunt Stella’s (Verna Watson) is completely heartbroken about TJ Ashford) Tequan Richmond’s paternity and still loves TJ. Stella collapses and General Hospital spoilers state that Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) blames herself. Jordan and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) clash after Stella’s health crisis, but the two are able to resolve their issues. However, the latest July spoilers indicate that it is only a matter of time before the two split for good. Stella’s health is in such a state that Jordan will need to make some sacrifices and adjustments in her own life, leading to further complications. However, General Hospital spoilers for July indicate that Stella’s stay in Port Charles will be short-lived.

Jordan’s ex, Andre (Anthony Montgomery), is also moving on with Anna (Finola Hughes). The two have been consoling each other and spoilers reveal that in July the two will cozy it up and let their feelings show.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is a girl on a mission. Her goal is to go live with her dad Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) in Australia. She is not at all happy that her mother, Carly (Laura Wright), and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are making up and she is determined to let them pay for her own anger and resentment according to the July spoilers. General Hospital fans will pick up on Joss’s latest ploy immediately. She tries to pit the adults against each other for her own benefit, but they will soon figure out how she is manipulating them.

Stella isn’t the only one whose health is in danger. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) has a new doctor and he gives her a diagnosis. According to the General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sam’s health will continue to deteriorate. She then lies to Jason about what the doctor told her about her health. Sam will direct her anger towards Sonny and tells him not to endanger Jason’s (Billy Miller) life. Sonny wants to leave the mob and has confided in Jason about his plans.

Nina (Michelle Stafford) gets a call from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and is secretly thrilled. She has been having a lot of doubts about letting her husband slip through her fingers when he needed her the most. Now that he is back in town, General Hospital spoilers reveal that the two will soon be back in each other’s arms.

The Quartermaine wedding is hot on everybody’s lips this July. According to General Hospital spoilers, not only does Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) bachelorette party go awry, but her wedding also doesn’t go quite as smoothly as planned. The groom, Ned (Wally Kurth) has to act quickly with the help of his groomsmen to rescue the day. The wedding will air on Monday, July 10. Be sure to tune in as Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) will share a touching moment as they have a special father-daughter dance.

General Hospital spoilers state that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will get a new look to go with her new job at Crimson. That doesn’t stop Carly from confronting her about Michael (Chad Duell).

Other spoilers for General Hospital state that Nathan will be devastated. Not only is Maxie (Kirsten Storms) still gone, but his mother is also entangled in the Finn (Michael Easton) debacle. Additionally, Nathan has a new girlfriend, Amy (Risa Dorken), who also needs his attention.

