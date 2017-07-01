Kim Kardashian Posts First Instagram Post On Snapchat For ‘Social Media Day’

Kim Kardashian posted her “first Instagram ever” on Snapchat as she reminisced her early years of fame on ‘Social Media Day.’

Social media influenced the Kardashians significantly

Kardashian took to her website to discuss her days as an internet sensation in the past. The reality star’s exclusive site, kimkardashianwest.com, requires a paid subscription to access most articles and photo.

The KKW Beauty businesswoman posted her first Instagram photo and her first tweet on Snapchat to show her fans how far she has come.

Mashable deemed July 30 ‘Social Media Day’ back in 2010 in order to recognize and “celebrate social medias’s impact on global communication.”

The mother-of-two said that she wanted to celebrate “National Social Media Day” by looking back at “where it all started.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star credited social media for enabling her to connect with fans and “communicate with people all over the world.”

“I can’t believe this was in 2009! It feels like forever ago. Twitter was one of the first social media tools I used to connect with fans and it’s still so much fun! Twitter is the place where I feel like I can be myself. I love the conversation with people.”

Kim Kardashian currently has 53.9 million followers on Twitter and over 101 million fans on Instagram.

✌???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Kanye West’s wife commented on the old Instagram photo: “My very first Insta!”

“I’m really particular about how my Instagram looks, but I love how I get to be really creative. I even use apps like Un Um to help curate my feed.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

The entire family benefits from social media

As far as making a Snapchat goes, Kim credits her friend Jonathan Cheban for teaching her how to make an account and what the app was all about.

“I first got a secret Snapchat to lurk on my friends. Jonathan [Cheban] told me that if I followed some of our friends and saw what they really do in their real life (wasted and acting so crazy), I would never be friends with them again, lol.”

Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

He added that “eventually, I thought it was fun” which led him to create “a public one” saying, “the filters are the best.”

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner also commented on ‘Social Media Day’ on her website, kendallj.com. ”

“In honor of Social Media Day, I’m throwing it back to my very first posts. I used Instagram for the first time on July 12, 2011 (almost six years ago!) at Disneyland.”

Sushi ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The Estee Lauder supermodel also said that she joined Twitter “exactly seven years ago today just to say hello.”

“Then I tweeted again the next day saying that I was going to miss my sisters and my mom. I think they were going to New York for a business trip. So crazy!”

???????????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, shared some social media tips on her own website khloewithak.com.

“It’s Social Media Day—but how about we celebrate with a purge? LOL! I did this recently when I looked through everyone I follow on Twitter—some people hadn’t tweeted since 2015. Why was I still following them?!”

Today’s the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The 33-year-old added that it made her think about “cleaning up the rest of my social media platforms.”

“Sometimes it just feels good to click that unfollow button. Check out my tips below and then take a few minutes to go through your Snapchat/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook!”

Do you think the Kardashians have social media to thank for the majority of their success? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images]