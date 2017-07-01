‘Jersey Shore’ Stars’ Mini Reunion — Snooki, JWoww, Sammi Sweetheart & Deena’s Boozy Dinner Date

The Jersey Shore stars reunited for a girls’ night out. Snooki, JWoww, Sammi Sweetheart, and Deena all caught up with one another during a boozy dinner date after claiming to be closer than ever with their friendships.

A ‘ladies only’ Jersey Shore reunion

There was a mini Jersey Shore reunion this week. The ladies who starred on the infamous MTV reality show posed side by side for a photo, which was posted to Sammi Sweetheart’s Instagram on Thursday, E! News reported.

Deena Cortese posted a photo of the former Jersey Shore castmates, Sammi Sweetheart, Snookie, and JWoww, all enjoying a girls’ night out with lots of wine at dinner.

Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, and JWoww, whose real name is Jennifer Farley, have had their own successful Jersey Shore spin-off series, Snooki & JWoww, since starring on the hit MTV reality series.

The four ladies claim to be closer than ever with their friendships, remaining close since their series ended in 2012 after three years.

Snookie looked chic in a green tank top and beige platform heels.

Deena puts her haters on blast for calling her “thick”

The Jersey Shore stars were shocked that they received such a negative reaction from people on social media after photos were posted.

Deena was clearly upset by the reaction the photos were getting because a lot of people were commenting on her weight.

In her own Instagram caption, she wrote, “With baby girls ❤❤ yes I know I’m “thick” thank you.”

With baby girls ❤️❤️ yes I know I’m “thick” thank you???? A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The Jersey Shore star’s fans were quick to come to Deena’s rescue saying that she was “beautiful,” and many told the reality star not to “change the way” she was.

“I think being curvy is the most gorgeous body type!”

The MTV reality stars’ lives’ today

Former Jersey Shore star Snooki, who has recently changed her last name to her husband’s (LaValle), has had two children — a son Lorenzo and a daughter Giovanna — since starring on the show.

Loving these girls forever ❤ #myfamily #bestfriendsforever #rideordiebitches #truefriends #realbitches A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

JWoww a.k.a. Jennifer “Jenni” Farley got married to Roger Mathews in 2015. They also had two children, a daughter, Meilani, and a son, Greyson.

Sammi Sweetheart, whose real name is Sammi Giancola, 30, is currently dating Christian Biscardi. The former reality star used to date her Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Magro.

Ronnie Magro was last reported to be dating Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

Thank you for having us tonight @eatstk @onegroup???? A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Deena, who never really got a Jersey Shore “nickname,” is 30 and engaged to Chris Bucker.

Snooki and JWoww shared additional photos and one of the captions mentioned a talk show they are doing together.

Shooting our new show coming soon! #TalkShow #WeAreNewsAnchors #LordHelpUs A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Were you surprised that Deena responded to haters on Instagram by saying she knows she’s “thick?” Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]