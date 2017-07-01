Tom Cruise Brutally Decided Not To Kiss Annabelle Wallis While Filming ‘The Mummy,’ Here’s Why

Annabelle Wallis has revealed that Tom Cruise nixed a kissing scene between the pair in The Mummy before they even had the chance to film it. When it came to shooting the sequence, Annabelle Wallis was only informed that morning that she wouldn’t get to smooch the hugely successful actor. And Tom Cruise’s reason for not kissing the actress left Annabelle Wallis feeling particularly downhearted.

“It was a very sad day for Annabelle. Again, there was another amorous moment, a little kissing scene. And I got to set and was like, ‘This is an amazing moment.’ I would tell all my friends, my children, about this kissing scene with Tom Cruise. And I arrive on set and am like c’mon Tom, it’s about to be the best day of your life. And then he goes, ‘Yeah about that. Alex, can we have a chat? I’m not feeling that. I’m not feeling the kissing scene.’ And he talked himself out of kissing me in front of 900 people. Can you imagine what I felt like? Not good.”

Annabelle Wallis recalled the above story during her appearance on Conan O’Brien’s titular talk show, as she confessed that she feels as though she has missed her best opportunity to tell her grandchildren that she kissed Tom Cruise. At least she’ll be able to tell them that she starred opposite the actor in a huge blockbuster, though.

It’s still up in the air whether Annabelle Wallis will actually get another chance to star opposite Tom Cruise in a sequel to The Mummy. That’s because the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster failed to gross the domestic amount required for either its proposed follow-up or the additional entries to the intended Universal Dark Universe to immediately be greenlit.

Ultimately The Mummy, which cost around $125 million to make, only grossed $71 million at the U.S. box office. However, it fared much better internationally, as it took in $275 million. It wasn’t just The Mummy‘s domestic box office numbers that were grim for Universal. The reviews for The Mummy were even more harrowing, as it was roundly attacked by film critics and journalists. In the end, The Mummy only scored a paltry sum of 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Mummy was supposed to be the first in a number of films from the Dark Universe. The next installment was intended to be Bride Of Frankenstein, the script for which was written by David Koepp, while Bill Condon was already signed up to direct, too.

After the release of Bride Of Frankenstein on February 14, 2019, Creature From The Black Lagoon, Invisible Man, Van Helsing, Wolf Man, Frankenstein, Dracula, Phantom Of The Opera, and Hunchback Of The Notre-Dame films were set to hit cinemas, too. However, those plans are currently being re-calibrated after The Mummy disappointed.

