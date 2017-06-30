Kristen Stewart Commits To Girlfriend Stella Maxwell, First Time Since Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is going steady with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. Ever since the Personal Shopper star broke up with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, she has been dating around and hasn’t committed to one person. It looks like Stella has changed Kristen’s mind about her dating pattern.

The two started dating each other just before the end of 2016, having been spotted out together in Georgia right after Kristen was seen hanging out with St. Vincent. Since then, they have been inseparable, traveling to major international cities like Milan, Paris, Los Angeles, and New York together.

And now that the summer is here, it looks like they are ready to spend some quality holiday time together.

“Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell arrive for a departing flight together at LAX in Los Angeles, CA,” reports the Daily Mail. “Kristen is in a tee shirt with round sunglasses, and Stella wears a varsity style black jacket with patches.”

While the pair does not make extra efforts to conceal their dating life, they do not post about each other on Instagram. As a child star who has been in Hollywood for the majority of her life, the Personal Shopper actress rarely engages with social media. Stella Maxwell, on the other hand, frequently posts on Instagram, but only shots that promote her latest magazine spreads and brand campaigns.

???? @rowanpapier A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

While there hasn’t been any major drama to disrupt the couple’s peaceful life, just a few weeks ago, Kristen Stewart was caught doing something a little questionable: exiting her ex’s home in early hours of the morning.

It was not Robert Pattinson, but rather her ex-girlfriend and ex-personal assistant Alicia Cargile. Kristen dated Alicia for a long period of time after breaking up with Robert, including the time they got back together after last year’s Cannes Festival.

“[T]hough Kristen Stewart has moved on, it seems like she still has a rather friendly relationship with her ex,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 27-year-old actress was spotted leaving Alicia Cargile’s Los Angeles home in the early morning on Monday.”

Kristen Stewart Spends Some Time With Friend Alicia Cargile https://t.co/H7jpuJbZc4 via @JustJaredJr — Priscila (@priscilatosate) June 7, 2017

Many onlookers expected this to wreak havoc on Kristen and Stella’s relationship, but the pair continued to be seen drama-free in Hollywood.

In fact, with every passing day, the young couple seems to be getting closer and closer. Despite their demanding schedules, which require them to be continents apart, they have managed to see each other as often as they can, flying to each other to spend even just a couple of days together.

One of the reasons that they have maintained this relationship could be their flexibility. The 27-year-old actress recently spoke about her sexuality, which also gave her fans a look into her philosophy on dating.

“The whole issue of sexuality is so grey,” she said to the Guardian. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

Do you think Stella Maxwell will continue to grow together in 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Dennis Van Tine & Evan Agostini/AP Images]