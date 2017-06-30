Michael Buble Makes His First Public Appearance Since Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Canadian singer Michael Buble has made his first public appearance since his son was diagnosed with cancer.

Michael first revealed that his 3-year-old son Noah was battling cancer in a November Facebook post. Since then, Michael has been by his son’s side day in and day out. He has put his entire career on hold to make sure Noah is well and taken care of.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” he wrote at the time. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”

Although Michael hasn’t been working since November, he made an exception on Wednesday when he made his first public appearance to accept the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa from the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable David Johnston. According to a May press release from the National Arts Centre Corporation, the prestigious award is given each year to a performing artist in recognition of recent exceptional work, and Michael Buble seemed to fit that description perfectly. In 2016, he released his ninth studio album titled Nobody But Me, with two of the albums songs, “Nobody But Me” and “I Believe in You,” receiving 4.6 million and 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Since the start of his career, Buble has embarked of five world tours. His last tour took place in 2014, and included 173 shows, in 39 different countries. During this time, more than two million people had the opportunity to see Michael perform. To add to his success, Michael has won four Grammys, 11 Junos, a Gemini for Best Performance or Host in a Variety Program or Series, a Canadian Screen Award and seven Smooth Jazz Awards. He was also inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Michael Buble opens up about son Noah's cancer battle in heartbreaking speech https://t.co/Af1MqcvF5n pic.twitter.com/4e9oQ4MSfW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 30, 2017

According to People, Michael arrived at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 28 to accept the award, and gave an emotional speech after taking the stage.

“I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family,” Bublé said during his speech,” he said. “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Bublé and I am Canadian.'”

Michael Buble thanks Canadians for honour during 'emotionally difficult time.' https://t.co/DEZx9mhoEw pic.twitter.com/emFj4XmQ6B — CP24 (@CP24) June 29, 2017

To his family, he added: “My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters. There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough.”

Watch Michael’s speech below.

