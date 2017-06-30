Mackenzie Mauzy Is Majorly In Love With ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan, Posts Romantic Poem In His Honor

Despite the rumors about Outlander star Sam Heughan dating his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, it seems as though his relationship with The Bold and The Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy is going strong. So strong, in fact, that she almost all but announced that they were just about to walk down the aisle.

Yesterday, on Instagram, Mackenzie Mauzy posted a quote from a poem that seemed to announce that she was Outlander star Sam Heughan‘s one and only.

Under a picture of her smiling, she put the quote “and my heart caught in my throat in the shape of your laugh.”

Eagle-eyed fans noted that she took her quote from a poem called “Absinthe Poem,” found in a book by Shinji Moon called “The Anatomy of Being.” The poem, in essence, talks about being in love with “a boy from London” and getting lost in his kisses. Now, while Heughan isn’t from London proper, his mother is, and this led many people to believe that her quote from the poem was in reference to Sam.

“I told a boy in London that he had eyes that could drown a girl, and God only knows why he kissed me a moment afterwards.”

You can see the whole poem at the link above.

and my heart caught in my throat in the shape of your laugh. A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

There are some people, in fact, who believe that Outlander star Sam Heughan is so serious with Mackenzie that the two are having a child together. (Now, this is simply a rumor, that is unsubstantiated, and therefore should be taken with a grain of salt, but let’s explore this rumor anyway.)

Enstarz first broke the news about the possible pregnancy of Mackenzie Mauzy’s, even going so far as to say that “this was the real deal” when it came to the couple.

“Steven Cree and the “Outlander” Season 3 actor were talking about something big is coming very soon. Fans are quick to speculate that Sam Heughan may be referring to MacKenzie Mauzy being pregnant. Though the couple are now rumoured to be only making a stunt about their alleged relationship, reports claim that the ‘Outlander’ Season 3 actor is excited for his first baby. Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy have only made a public appearance together during the Oscars.”

The tweet in question from Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray (Jamie’s brother-in-law) on the show, is below. Do you think he was referring to a pregnancy?

I’ve got the breast pump ready for you. https://t.co/Nhn828wSZS — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) March 2, 2017

Last day shooting season 3!!

What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland).

It’s going to be the best yet!@Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/0kKN69Prkn — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 16, 2017

Either way, it seems like Outlander star Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy are very happy together. You can check out some photos of the happy couple here, here, and here.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]