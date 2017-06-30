T.O.P Goes to Trial Still Looking Like A Star, Gains Criticism From Netizens

K-Pop icon and Big Bang member T.O.P has shown up to his trial on June 29 still looking like a celebrity. The rapper donned a suit, with full make-up and styled hair, looking dapper in his outfit. However, South Korea’s online users or netizens as they are called have noticed his appearance and heavily criticized him for looking very different from how he looked like in the hospital on his discharge following his recent drug overdose after news of his marijuana scandal broke out.

According to allkpop, some netizens have put up comments like “Look at that eyeshadow…Are you going MV filming?” and “What was he thinking wearing full makeup? He’s really out of his mind.”

T.O.P managed to address the press and promised that none of these events will ever happen again. The actor/singer admitted that such experience has humbled him and acknowledged his embarrassment for his own actions. Although initially, he denied the charges filed against him, the Big Bang member eventually admitted his actions.

“I was treated for anxiety and depression for years. My unstable mind state and thoughts made me act wrongly. I have made a mistake that I cannot undo. This all happened within a week. It was the worst week of my life. I am regretting it down to my bones. I am sincerely embarrassed and promise this will not happen again. I will take all punishment and treat it as a life lesson. I will live to serve.“

Throughout this news scandal, T.O.P’s label, YG Entertainment, has been very present. The company has also taken the blame for the scandal surrounding its artist. In the press statement that the label has released on June 7, YG has apologized for the singer’s hospitalization and vowed that the label will try its best to avoid any similar occurrences in the future.

“YG Entertainment is taking all the blame for this situation. We will accept the fact that we did not live up to expectations, and will take criticism with a heavy heart. We will try our best to make sure something like this never happens again.”

If there were many critics of the Big Bang member, there were also people who have shown their love and support for the K-Pop idol and captioned it with #staystrongtop. One of which is his former labelmate and good friend, se7en, who uploaded a heart signifying his care for the Big Bang member.

❤️ #staystrongtop A post shared by 세븐 SE7EN (@se7enofficial) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

It was revealed that prosecutors want two years of probation for the singer and if in any way violate a rule during this period; the singer will have to face 10 months of imprisonment as a more grave punishment. His final sentence will be given on July 20 at 1:50 p.m. KST.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/ AP Images]