‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Gabi Are Surprise Witnesses At A Last-Minute Wedding

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be surprise witnesses at a wedding. However, this isn’t just anyone’s wedding, it is two people they both know well. How will this all play out considering the relationships that are involved?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will go ahead with a last-minute wedding. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) knows her daughter is making a huge mistake. In an attempt to save Abby, she pleads with Chad to stop the wedding. It is not revealed if he rushes to stop the nuptials, but somehow, Chad and Gabi end up being “surprise witnesses” at the wedding.

For fans that are disappointed, there might be hope for “Chabby.” Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad and Gabi try to reconnect after the Halo incident at Martin House. However, Chad is unable to get Abigail off of his mind.

It is important to note that Halo does not alter one’s feelings, but removes inhibitions, so the users tend to act out their innermost desires. Obviously, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers), as well as Chad and Abigail have feelings for one another. After being drugged by Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), they gravitated toward each other, rather than their current partners.

At the party, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) also ended up in bed together. Even though it is obvious nothing happened except a kiss, Nicole is horrified. On the phone, she tells Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that she can’t remember anything. However, she left out that detail about Eric. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole will get caught in a lie because of Eric. Does Brady find out from the former priest that they woke up in bed together? Will this be the end of Brady and Nicole?

What do you think of the Halo storyline? Will fan-favorite couples get back together after the incident at Martin House? How will Chad and Gabi react to Dario and Abigail’s rushed marriage on Days Of Our Lives?

