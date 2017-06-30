Demi Lovato Flashes Cleavage In Some Revealing Dresses In A Series Of Instagram Photos

Demi Lovato showed off her chest in some revealing dresses in a series of Instagram photos. The singer highlighted her assets in a plunging, sparkling gown most recently.

Proudly flaunting what she’s got

Demi Lovato has been a firm advocate for body positivity and confidence over the past few years. The singer flaunted her body proudly on Instagram over the last week in multiple low-cut dresses.

The “Confident” singer seemed to be focusing on one area of her body, in particular, this week— her breasts.

The first of the series of photos features Lovato wearing a plunging dress, laying in a bed of white linens.

The next Instagram showed Demi wearing the same white and tan maxi dress on what appears to be a yacht in Cannes on the French Riviera.

The next post is a selfie that the former Disney Channel star took wearing a super low-cut silver and gold sequin gown. The brunette beauty wore her hair long and straight and wore dramatic smokey eye makeup.

The most recent photograph of Demi was posted on Wednesday. The singer’s breasts are on full display and pushed up in a silver, sparkling plunging gown with pearl, sequin, and feather detailing.

???????????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

A beam of light shined down on her ample bosom, making her chest the highlight of the photo.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

The 24-year-old wore bright red lipstick and her hair in dramatic waves.

Objects in this picture may seem bigger than they actually are…… A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Demi appeared to be standing in a dressing room with pink carnations by the mirror and what looked to be a script on the table. Behind her was a rack of clothes with a hot pink feather boa thrown over the top.

???????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Demi Lovato also made headlines this week after she hit back at Halsey’s judgmental criticisms of her “damaging” bisexual lyriccs.

The 24-year-old singer commented about the situation on Twitter saying that her song “Cool For The Summer” was still a hit after two years because clearly, people couldn’t stop talking about it.

You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. ????????#shhhhdonttellyourmother — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty Images]