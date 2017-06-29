Behati Prinsloo And Adam Levine Dispel Divorce Rumors With New Tattoo, Baby Daughter And Birthday Pics

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine were facing divorce rumors last year, even after having their first baby daughter together. However, it looks like the couple has found light again as they fill each other’s Instagram with love and get caught on the streets of Los Angeles sharing a laugh together. Adam even got a brand new tattoo to show just how committed he is to Behati!

As their baby daughter Dusty Rose Levine turns nine months old, the romance between Behati and Adam have been getting more and more intense!

“Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo looked like besotted newlyweds as they stepped out for a lavish meal together in Santa Monica,” reports Daily Mail. “Wearing a black cap and ripped jeans, Maroon 5 frontman Adam, 38, was seen lovingly hugging his 28-year-old belle from behind.”

This also has been evident on her Instagram account. One of the most recent post tells the world just how great of a father Adam is to their daughter. Check out the lovely family picture below!

Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive ????‍????‍???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

In fact, he got a brand new tattoo to show that he has reached a new level in his love for Behati.

The truest…..???? @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model often go on dates together sans baby to keep the flame burning. Both being high earners, it is extremely easy for them to hire help to take care of their daughter as they go on romantic walks and dinners at Hollywood’s trendiest places.

“And Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo enjoyed a rare moment baby-free on Sunday as they stepped out together to the exclusive Little Beach House in Malibu, California,” reported Daily Mail.

For her 28th birthday, Adam Levine posted a sweet picture of his wife with too many heart emoticons to count.

Happy birthday to the baddest bitch on planet earth. baddest mom…baddest wife…baddest bad ass…My Queen ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 16, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

As a matter of fact, the young mother has often been seen without her baby in the last nine months. In one of her earlier Instagram posts, she wrote about just how drained she is from “3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours” and that she needed some socializing to get her energy back.

It also may be a matter of time until Behati gets pregnant again. The couple has said in the past that they want a big family with many kids. In February, the Namibian model has even outright stated that she wants another one.

Do you think Behati will risk her modeling career to have more babies? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]