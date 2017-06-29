Caitlyn Jenner Posts Instagram Photos Of Trip To Wyoming With Kylie and Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner seems to have been able to salvage her relationship with daughters Kendall and Kylie despite the most recent drama from her book, The Secrets of My Life. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have likely decided that continuing a relationship with Caitlyn is more important than the drama between her and their mother.

The reality TV star and former Olympian shared a snap of her youngest daughters as they all rode horses in Wyoming. Kylie Jenner, the famous lip mogul and fast becoming one of the wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, gave her best cowgirl accent as the three rode on a trail.

Reportedly, their mother, Kris Jenner, was unhappy that the girls decided to spend some quality time with Caitlyn Jenner for Father’s Day weekend, and she expects the girls to take her side in the argument. And while both Kylie and Kendall have expressed displeasure with some of the things Caitlyn Jenner exposed in her book about the family, the girls are reportedly trying to stay neutral and keep up a strong relationship with both parents.

Khloe Kardashian has perhaps suffered the most with Caitlyn Jenner’s transition and has had a hard time accepting her since she announced her new identity.

Fun time riding horses with my girls. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

In addition to their Wyoming getaway, Caitlyn Jenner took her youngest daughters to a car show on Rodeo Drive where they spent the afternoon looking at vintage cars. Caitlyn’s puppy, Bertha, also made an appearance and came along for the day, spending quality time with her mom and siblings.

Kendall Jenner also posted some photos to her Instagram, sharing the special time she spent with her father and sister during this past weekend.

Although the time spent together with their father might have annoyed Kris Jenner, it seems the girls were attempting to play the peacemakers in the situation. Kendall Jenner has spoken out against some of the things Caitlyn Jenner has said about her mother during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but at the end of the day, family is family.

Since the Kardashians have always been about putting family first, it is good to see the girls follow in those footsteps, even if it means a little more family drama down the road.

cowboy fun A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

