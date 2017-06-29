iPhone 8 Latest Leaks And Rumors Suggest 10W USB-C To Lightning Cable, Fast Charging And $950 Price

The iPhone 8 is nearing its launch, and details about the upcoming device are being leaked left and right. While most aspects of the flagship smartphone such as the display and its processor are pretty much known at this point, there are still details about the iPhone 8 that remain a mystery. One of these is the smartphone’s accessories and power supply, and these have been addressed, unsurprisingly, in a recent leak.

It is quite pertinent to note that earlier this year, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities stated that the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 would feature, for the first time, a Lightning Connector to USB Type-C cord. This, if accurate, would translate to a departure from the standard Lightning to USB Type-A cable that Apple has been shipping since the iPhone 5 debuted back in 2012. When the KGI analyst announced his prediction, it was met with widespread skepticism from numerous Apple fans, with many stating that it would be unlikely for Apple to shift to USB-C this year.

And then came the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and its USB Type-C to Lightning accessory. While the latest enterprise-grade tablet from Apple still shipped with a USB 3.0 to Lightning cable, the USB-C to Lightning cord was so well received by reviewers and users that it was practically considered as a must-have accessory for the device.

If the latest leaks prove accurate, it appears that Apple is preparing to introduce the new breed of cables for the iPhone 8 as well. According to a MacRumors report, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis stated that the iPhone 8 would feature a USB Type-C to Lightning cord and a 10W USB-C Wall Charger out of the box. This new setup would enable the iPhone 8 to fully be compatible with the Cupertino-based tech giant’s latest suite of computers, such as the 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Pro, and the iMac Pro.

The Barclays analyst further stated that the 10W power adapter that would be bundled with the iPhone 8 would feature a USB-C Power Delivery chip, which would be supplied by Cypress Semiconductor. The power delivery chip for the iPhone 8 would be the company’s CYPD2104 chip, which is the same component utilized in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Together with the adoption of USB-C, the latest prediction from Barclays also stated that the iPhone 8 would finally adopt fast charging technologies, according to a Mashable report. This would allow the device to catch up to competitors who have already rolled out the feature, such as Samsung and even smaller firms like OnePlus. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature fast charging using its own 10W charger, or the 12W USB-C charger for the MacBook.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be launched sometime this September, with shipments likely set for October or even November due to production constraints. Pricing for the device remains unknown, though recent reports state that the device might see a price of around $950 for the base model.

[Featured Image by Janis Straut/Shutterstock]