‘Outlander’ Takes Home More Awards, As More Details Emerge About Sam Heughan’s New Film

Now that Outlander has taken home another Saturn Award, more fans are excited for the season premiere of the hit Starz show, which will take place in September. What’s more, additional details about Sam Heughan’s new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, the first major Hollywood film that he will be a part of where he’s listed as a featured actor. And finally, Outlander — which hasn’t hit U.K. shores as of yet — will premiere tonight on More4. Let’s take each point one by one and see what our Highlander friends are up to.

Gold Derby is reporting that at last night’s Saturn Awards, Outlander won the prize for Best Fantasy Television Series, but the actors — Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe — didn’t win in any of the categories they were nominated in.

However, in the past, Balfe (who plays Claire Randall Fraser) has won the Saturn Award for her role in Outlander.

“Despite her loss, Balfe has already taken home two Saturn Awards, winning Best Actress in 2015 and 2016 for her role as time-traveling nurse Claire Randall-Fraser. This was Heughan’s third Saturn nomination for playing Scottish highland warrior Jamie Fraser, though he still has yet to prevail. Last year ‘Outlander’ also won Best Fantasy Series, so now it’s television’s two-time reigning champ.”

#MPC2017

Preregistration opens TODAY!

(6pm UK/10am Pacific)

Join us in new year, beginning Jan 2 and reach your best peak!@mypeakchallenge pic.twitter.com/qYc6DdOQ0i — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 19, 2016

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about The Spy Who Dumped Me, which will be released by Lionsgate, the parent company of Starz (which distributes Outlander in the United States).

The hope, of course, is that this is the film that turns Heughan into a legitimate movie star. Balfe already has some movie credentials, most notably in Money Monster opposite George Clooney, and Tobias Menzies has a list of critically acclaimed roles on both television (Game of Thrones, Rome) and film (the Underworld series).

But there are other stars who will be added to the lineup, as well.

“Co-written by Fogel and David Iserson, the pic centers on friends Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), who get involved in an undercover mission after Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Sakhno will play Nadeja, a successful runway model and torturer/assassin tasked with eliminating Audrey and Morgan.”

But now, even U.K. fans can look forward to Outlander when it premieres tonight, according to Radio Times.

Prior to this, the show was available to UK residents on Amazon Prime, but it hadn’t been available on “terrestrial” TV before.

Part of the reason, of course, is because the show was rumored to encourage insurrection — because the show has a subtext of Scottish independence, the Powers That Be were concerned (especially since the show premiered around the time of the Scottish Independence vote) that it would sway their political opinions.

This has never been confirmed, but it certainly makes sense.

“Scottish time-travel drama Outlander finally arrives on More 4 this Thursday as the channel begins airing the series more than three years after it showing airing in the USA. Unless they’ve been watching the historical sci-fi on Amazon Prime, it’s been a long wait for UK viewers. Although the show has received numerous People’s Choice Awards in the USA, adorned the cover of Entertainment Weekly, claimed RadioTimes.com TV Champion (for Sam Heughan) and TV Show Champion titles in 2015, it hasn’t been shown on terrestrial TV here before.”

