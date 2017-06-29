@RealDonaldTrump Twitter Tweet: Mika Brzezinski’s Facelift Left Her Bleeding Badly At Mar-A-Lago For 3 Nights

The Twitter account of President Donald Trump has posted a tweet about a facelift that might be deleted soon, but as of this writing, the shocking facelift tweet is still live on Trump’s Twitter page. Mika Brzezinski and her alleged facelift became the latest victims in the wrath of President Trump’s Twitter feed, with Trump accusing Mika of having a facelift that left her bleeding badly – and potentially Trump is accusing Mika of worse things, like begging to be in Trump’s company during New Year’s Eve. Photos from Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago show a host of celebrities, including Fabio, who showed up the day before New Year’s Eve, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Brzezinski is the co-host of Morning Joe, with her co-host Joe Scarborough. Mika was not only accused of having a facelift, but was called “Crazy Mika” by Trump, with Brzezinski the latest one to get a nickname from Trump when he called her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.” Joe was called “Psycho Joe,” with Scarborough also gaining a trending nickname from Trump, and being accused of coming to Mar-a-Lago for three nights and wanting to join Trump. According to President Trump, he said no to having Mika and Joe join him, and presumably First Lady Melania Trump, who wore a stunning black gown that evening. Mika’s bleeding from the alleged facelift was the reason Trump claims he said no to Mika and Joe joining him.

“I heard poorly rated @ Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The fallout from Trump’s latest tweet about Mika’s alleged facelift and Joe has sent “Psycho Joe” trending on Twitter. However, it is the low-blow about Mika’s alleged facelift that has people writing that even considering Trump’s Twitter “attack” standards, this is a jaw-dropping remark. People are also asking about the status of Melania’s cyberbullying campaign in the wake of a tweet that attacked Mika for supposedly having a facelift.

President Trump Is On A Twitter Screed About An MSNBC Host's "Face-Lift" He also called Mika Brzezinski "crazy."

… https://t.co/jXTrZjM9Me — NEWS_TOPICS_ (@NEWS_TOPICS_x) June 29, 2017

With so many insults lobbed at Mika in a row, Twitter users are mocking Trump in the reply section of Twitter, writing that Mika must have really gotten to Trump for him to write about Mika’s alleged facelift. Others are defending facelifts and Mika, and writing on Twitter that if she really did have a facelift, Mika looks great regardless.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]