Rihanna Reportedly Plays Rebound Romance Game, But Does Drake Have A Chance Against Billionaire Boyfriend?

Rihanna has created her own dating style, even playing the rebound romance game occasionally with a classy, sassy attitude. Now she’s found a new Prince Charming who reportedly treats her “like a princess.” But does Rihanna’s history of rebound romances mean that her famous relationship with Drake could still be rekindled?

Early in her romantic history, Rihanna found that fame meant just sitting next to a man could spark rumors of love. That’s made the songstress extra cautious when it comes to dating, reported E! News.

“Sometimes it’s the first time I’m meeting this person [any person]—and then all of a sudden I’m ‘with them.’ It freaks me out,” she once told Vanity Fair.

“This industry creates stories and environments that can make you uncomfortable even being friends with someone.”

But Rihanna hasn’t let the media’s tendency to turn chance meetings or casual friendships into romances stop her, she emphasized. The singer is defiant when it comes to what she sees as the media’s attempt to derail her relationships.

“If you see me sitting next to someone, or standing next to someone, what, I’m not allowed to do that? I’m like, are you serious? Do you think it’s going to stop me from having a friend?” she added.

However, what Rihanna’s fame has done is make her careful, and that’s the reason why she has “stuck close to just a few people and was willing to play the rebound game—she at least knew them,” pointed out E! News.

“I’m the worst. I see a rumor and I’m not calling [them] back,” she said.

The songstress shared that she has become “so conscious” about the individuals in her life, analyzing their statements and reasons for wanting to be with her.

“Why people want to sleep with me….It makes me very guarded and protective. I learned the hard way.”

With Drake still reigning as her most famous boyfriend, speculation about whether Rihanna and Drake could rebound and rekindle their romance is ongoing. Drake helped along that speculation when he referred to Rihanna during his monologue as the host of the 2017 NBA Awards this month.

“While we’re on the topic of Instagram, I just wanna say it’s a bit of an awkward vibe tonight. I gotta say, I’ve never been in the same room as so many guys who have DM’d my ex girl,” joked Drake. “There’s a lot of DPs sent to that inbox, man, y’all are some dogs.”

Throughout their relationship, Rihanna and Drake have encountered challenges because of the timing, she has admitted.

“I definitely was attracted to Drake, but I think it is what it is, like, it was what it was,” shared Rihanna. “We didn’t want to take it any further. It was at a really fragile time in my life, so I just didn’t want to get too serious with anything or anyone at that time.”

Adding to the are-they-or-aren’t-they rumors about their romance, Drake offered his own statement on the subject.

“People thought I was dating Rihanna, and that was semi-true.”

For years, Drake has gushed about Rihanna, then distanced himself, declared his love, and distanced himself again, noted E! News. That off-again, on-again, off-again relationship status keeps the speculation alive about his chances.

Now, however, Drake’s odds of rekindling his romance with Rihanna just got lower. Enter her new man, who makes her “feel spoiled” by treating her “like a princess,” according to Hollywood Life.

More ???? from #RihannaLovesChopard out now. Thank you @Chopard for bringing my vision to life!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Rihanna’s new boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, “makes her feel like a million bucks,” and that’s not only because he’s a billionaire, an insider told the media outlet. The 29-year-old singer reportedly feels fabulous because her new man is so “kind, respectful, and concerned about her happiness,” according to the source.

“[Rihanna] loves that [Hassan] spends all of his time devoted to her and making her happy.”

The insider revealed that Rihanna’s new man has overwhelmed her with a combination of “sweet gifts and romantic gestures.” As for how he learned how to spoil her in style, the source shared that his family brought him up to treat his girlfriend as if she were a princess.

“He comes from an old school family who raised him to treat his lady like a princess, something Rihanna never really experienced before, and she loves it,” added the insider.

Drake reportedly isn’t sitting on the sidelines analyzing the situation and looking for a chance to captivate Rihanna again, however. Us Weekly reported that Drake showed up at the inaugural NBA Awards in New York City on June 26 with his arm wrapped around sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

He even took the time to post proof of his date on Instagram.

My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

However, it may not be as serious as Rihanna’s romance with her new man. Even though Drake posed on the red carpet with Gold-Onwude, she did not go with him to his afterparty at Marquee nightclub. Instead, Drake partied with pals Nicki Minaj and Nas.

In addition to Rihanna, Drake previously dated Jennifer Lopez.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]