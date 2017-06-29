Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Closer Than Ever,’ Flaunting Tattoos And Rings Amid Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner and her hot new boyfriend, Travis Scott, are facing rumors of a split, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie and Travis seem determined to ignore those breakup allegations. One new report describes Jenner and Scott as “closer than ever,” and signs that their romance is flourishing rather than fracturing include matching tattoos and rings on their wedding fingers.

On June 28, People magazine told readers that even though Kylie and Travis only began their romance in April, it appears that their relationship is the “real deal.” Jenner and Scott have been parading their affections, piling on the PDA in places ranging from a romantic dinner in Mexico to sauntering close to each other in Boston.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her 25-year-old boyfriend are reportedly also taking the time to show their family and friends that their love is lasting. An insider told People that after getting matching butterfly tattoos, Kylie and Travis used their new ink to flaunt their bond to those close to them.

“They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family…they’re closer than ever.”

Describing Jenner and Scott as “super affectionate,” the source revealed that the hip-hop recording artist was seen “constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear.” As for those split rumors? Apparently, what doesn’t split you makes you stronger.

“Their relationship seems to be getting stronger,” added the insider.

Adding to the evidence that Travis and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are determined to flaunt their romantic relationship in front of family and friends, the source revealed that the lovebirds were spotted at Khloe Kardashian’s 33rd birthday party at TAO in Los Angeles. Jenner and Scott were “all over each other,” according to the insider.

The couple’s romance began after Kylie took a break from her on-again, off-again rapper boyfriend, Tyga. Jenner and Scott began by spending time together at Coachella after having been friends for awhile, a source told People. But initially, their relationship was “moving slow” when it came to going from platonic pals to passionate sweethearts, noted the insider.

My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Moreover, the source hinted that Kylie originally was using Travis as a way to make Tyga jealous.

“When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

However, now that Jenner and Scott have inked their romance with matching tattoos, she has reportedly gone from thinking about Tyga and jealousy to true love. Now, there’s a report that Kylie and Travis even have taken their romance to a new level by getting rings.

The Daily Mail pointed out that Scott and Jenner have not yet confirmed their romantic relationship to the public. But they did offer up some clues when they stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Seen lunching at a Mexican eatery, Plancha Tacos, Travis and Kylie both sported rings on their wedding fingers. Jenner treated onlookers to a view of her toned tummy, which she exposed by wearing a white T-shirt knotted at the waist paired with skinny black pants.

Kylie flaunted two bands on her left ring finger, and Travis appeared to be wearing a diamond band on his matching finger. In addition to those matching rings and tattoos, Kendall Jenner recently seemed to confirm Kylie’s and Travis’ romance by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram with Scott in the water nearby. The photo was interpreted as a signal that Scott has become part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan.

But photos, matching ink, and even rings don’t seem to be enough to prevent those inevitable split rumors. On June 29, Hollywood Life claimed that the lunch date actually took place the previous week before the split rumors went wild. In addition, an eyewitness and insiders told Hollywood Life that the lunch date didn’t help to dispel the rumors that Jenner and Scott were having relationship issues.

“They didn’t talk to each other much,” said the observer. “They just spent time on their phones for the most part. They seemed kind of distant, but they were in and out pretty quickly.”

However, that distance also could be a sign of the insecurity Jenner reportedly feels about whether their romantic relationship has a forever future. She even wrote “miss u” for the caption of a recent Instagram photo, interpreted as a message to Scott.

miss u A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

“Kylie appreciates that [Travis] is a hard worker, but she also wants priority,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Sometimes she feels like she comes in a distant second to his career. He will go hours, even days sometimes, without hitting her up, which makes her feel terribly insecure.”

