‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Ami Brown’s Cancer Is Finally Revealed

Tonight on a new episode of Alaskan Bush People, the fans finally saw the news that they have been waiting to hear. People shared about how Ami Brown’s battle with cancer was finally revealed. There has been a lot of speculation going on that Ami had cancer and now the family has shared the truth so that the rumors can stop. Ami has lung cancer.

Billy Brown actually explained it tonight on the show and said that Ami Brown has cancer. He shared that she started getting sick a few months ago and they didn’t know what was going on with her at the time. Last week fans saw the biopsy and now they are hearing the awful results. They shared that Ami has at least stage 3 cancer and maybe stage 4. Things aren’t looking good for Ami at this time. The rumors first came out that she had cancer months ago on social networks, but the fans are sad to hear that it is true.

The Brown kids are going to have a hard time dealing with how Ami is doing. Matt shared that it is hard on him because nothing can prepare you for this at all. Billy also talked about how she doesn’t want to be a burden on anyone. Ami did say that her kids and husband are being very supportive of her. Rain shared her thoughts as well.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you’ve been through. I don’t care how old you are. If you hear that your mother has cancer, it’s going to shock you. I just wish I could change it somehow. I’m very scared for her.”

Alaskan Bush People Family Reeling After Mom Ami's Biopsy: 'It's One of Those Moments That Should Stop the World' https://t.co/W2KoDeZBBd — People Magazine (@people) June 29, 2017

This part of Alaskan Bush People was only filmed about three months ago. Obviously, Ami Brown is still alive, but the Brown family hasn’t been sharing updates on how she is doing. Hopefully, now that the word is out about Ami’s cancer, they will start sharing what is going on since the fans want to know updates and are praying for her during this difficult time in her life.

"I think why this is the hardest because we can't fix it." Here's a preview of tonight's all-new @AlaskanBushPPL. https://t.co/QzvhSNCQsz — Discovery (@Discovery) June 21, 2017

Are you shocked to hear that Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People has cancer? Do you think that the show will change a lot this season because of it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday nights on Discovery. This will be the best way to get updates on how Ami is doing.

[Featured Image by Discovery/Twitter]