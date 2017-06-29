Sasha Pieterse Writes Emotional Goodbye To ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast And Fans Ahead Of ‘PLL’ Finale

Sasha Pieterse was just as sad to see Pretty Little Liars end as the fans were.

On Tuesday night, viewers were able to watch the series finale of the show that has kept fans on our toes since it first aired seven years ago. All of those longing questions were answered, and many of the loose strings were tied up. Obviously, the Pretty Little Liars fanatics were devastated to see the show come to a final end, along with the actors and actresses that made the show possible. Last night, ahead of the dramatic finale, Pieterse, who played the character Alison DiLaurentis during all seven seasons, took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye letter with her fellow cast members and fans.

“Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily,” Sasha captioned a photo of herself with co-stars Lucy Hale (Aria), Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Ashley Benson (Hannah), and Shay Mitchel (Emily). “In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I’ll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them.”

Pieterse continued her post by thanking the Pretty Little Liars fans for their dedication to the show over the past eight years.

“To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved. We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we’ve shared. I love love love you all more than you could ever know,” Sarah wrote.

Sasha concluded her post by saying another thank you and goodbye to the people who she has come to know as family, even the entire crew and production team.

“Congratulations @imarleneking @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @ashleybenson @shaymitchell @janelparrish @tylerjblackburn @ianmharding @keeoone @theandreaparker @vrayskull #lauraleighton @thehmc @niapeeples #chadlowe #nolannorth #lesleyfera @tamminsursok @brantdaugherty @brendanrobinson @codychristian @julianmorris #jimabele @huwcollins #lindsayshaw @torreydevitto #drewvanacker #brycejohnson @yanigellman #romamafia @diegoboneta #shanecoffey #lulubrud #annebethgish @chloebridges #ryanguzman #kararoyster #jimtitus and the many many many more amazing cast members who created magic. And congratulations & amen to @lisacochranpll & our entire crew and production team who made every day possible. We shared every day, every fraturday, every joy of birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, new baby’s, etc. and we shared sadness as well. I am blessed to know all of you. You are forever family. It still hurts my soul to not see you every day. Another big thank you to @freeform of course! I could go on forever! But, I will leave it as pure love. Rosewood forever lives on and this is not goodbye. Love always, Sash,” the actress wrote, ending the heartfelt letter.

Warning: Spoilers from the series finale of Pretty Little Liars below. If you have not watched the finale, STOP reading now.

During last night’s two-hour series finale, fans finally found out who A.D. is. In a twisted turn of events, it is revealed that Mary Drake actually had two babies, and Spencer was an identical twin. Her sister, Alex Drake, was sent to live with a wealthy family in England, but was sent back to an orphanage when she was 10. At some point, Alex meets Charlotte, her half sister, and realizes she wanted Spencer’s life. Alex returns to the U.S. and starts impersonating Spencer, which we realize with a series of flashbacks. Alex seeks the help of her mother, Mary, who is currently in jail after taking the blame for the murder of Archer Dunhill, and captures Spencer. Alex takes her to an underground dungeon and plans to keep her there so she can take over her life and be with Toby. Luckily, Jenna realized Spencer wasn’t herself and told Toby, who then told the rest of the group. They find Spencer and rescue her, while Alex and Mary are arrested.

Meanwhile, Aria is preparing for her wedding with Ezra when she finds out she can’t have kids. Although it was a shock to them both, they decided they would start the adoption process when they returned from their honeymoon. Alison and Emily have twin daughters, Lilly and Grace, and are engaged to be married. Hannah and Caleb are trying to have a baby, and it is revealed at the end of the episode that Hannah is pregnant.

Did you tune in for the Pretty Little Liars series finale? What did you think about how the show ended? Were you shocked at who A.D. was? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]