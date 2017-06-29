Kylie Jenner Seductively Models Her New Sunglass Collaboration Ahead Of Launch

Kylie Jenner has been busy this month as she models in alluring photos promoting her brand. Her most recent photos show her modeling a line of sunglasses in collaboration with Quay Australia.

The 19-year-old shared several revealing images announcing her Quay x Kylie collection to Instagram this week. Jenner is seen wearing a pink bathing suit in one post and a daring red corset in another.

Of course, Kylie is sure to show off her famous curves in all of the poses as she works to generate hype for the July 11 launch. And it seems to be working as all of the three promotional images received around 2 million likes each.

Jenner also flaunts a few different hairstyles in the photos, including what may be her shortest wig yet. The teen wears what appears to be a style similar to a pixie cut as her fans shared their opinions on the look.

One Instagram commenter didn’t seem to like the short style as they said, “oh no, your hair.” But not all comments were focused on Kylie’s hairstyle. Others questioned why her “boobs look different in every pic” as they brought up recent plastic surgery rumors.

Despite a few negative comments, it seems Jenner’s Quay Australia modeling photos are making quite the buzz as many outlets reported on her sexy posts.

My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Us Weekly covered the Quay x Kylie collaboration as the site went into detail about the sunglass line. It’s reported Jenner helped create four new pairs of sunglasses just in time for summer 2017. The glasses range in price from $75 to $80 and will be available Tuesday, July 11, on Quay Australia’s website.

The article also quoted Jenner discussing her new collaboration as she stated she’s been wearing the brand of sunglasses for years and is excited to share her designs with fans.

“I’m so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans.”

THE KING OF ALL COLLECTIONS IS HERE. ???? Introducing the #QUAYXKYLIE capsule, coming July 11th. Link in bio to learn more + get on the list to be the first to get updates on the drop. @kyliejenner A post shared by QUAY AUSTRALIA (@quayaustralia) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

A spokesperson for Quay was quoted by Us Weekly as saying the brand found the perfect collaborator in Kylie as she boasts a large social following.

“We’ve found the perfect collaborator in Kyle. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate.”

This loyal fan base is what Quay hopes to cash in on come July 11 as the brand believes Jenner’s style is something to emulate. However, it seems fans do seek to copy Kylie’s looks as her other products, such as her ever-popular lip kits, continue to sell out within a matter of minutes.

Stay tuned to learn if the Quay x Kylie collection sees as much success on its first day.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]