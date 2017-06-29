Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Convicted Of Grand Theft Auto, Among Other Charges

Danielle Bregoli, who has also come to be known as the “Cash me Ousside” girl, has plead guilty to multiple charges, including grand theft auto.

According to WPTV, the 14-year-old, who dubbed the phrase “Cash me ousside, how bout dah,” last year during an interview with Dr. Phil, appeared in a Florida court on Wednesday to plead guilty to the many charges, which reportedly occurred before the famous interview, that were brought against her. Those charges included grand theft, filing a false report, possession of marijuana and fraud. The judge also threw out several additional charges.

Last year, on three separate occasions, Bregloi reportedly stole her mom’s purse and car, and then proceeded to file false reports that claimed her mother was using heroin, WSB-TV reports. In one instance, which took place on May 26, 2016, Danielle poured powdered sugar across her bathroom sink, and then called the police to tell them it was heroin, and that her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, was doing drugs. In April, Danielle again found herself in trouble with the police when she was found in a car with marijuana.

Ira Peskowitz, Danielle’s father, was in the court room Wednesday, and is currently involved in a custody battle with Barbara. Ira claims his daughter is “being exploited for her horrific, disgusting behavior” by having a management team that is signing her with publicists, agents and reality shows.

“I am the only parent in this relationship with Danielle that is trying to see the best thing for this child,” he said. “To have her be an asset to the community, to understand what love it and to understand what family is about.”

“Ira has talked to Danielle; not today, but he has talked to her in the past couple of days,” Elliot Cohen, a spokesperson for Danielle, said. “There is a basis for a relationship there. I think that when Danielle is given the chance to reach out, she does reach out. We just don’t know how much of her life is being orchestrated by reality show producers and agents at this point.”

Bregoli was first thrust into fame when she appeared with her mother on Dr. Phil last year to address her out-of-control behavior. While there, the audience members were laughing and making fun of Danielle, which prompted her to threaten to fight them. She turned to the audience, and said “Cash me ousside, how bout dah,” not realizing that the phrase would soon go viral.

Danielle will likely be sentenced for her crimes when she appears in court on July 22.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]