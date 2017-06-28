Mackenzie Standifer To Face Custody Battle After Ryan Edwards’ On Camera Drug Use

Fans of Teen Mom OG were appalled by Ryan Edwards’ conduct on the season finale of the show when he was driving while clearly intoxicated. Although wife Mackenzie Standifer accused him of being on Xanax, some fans of the show have concluded that the behavior is due to an addiction to something much more sinister, which is heroin.

Although Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan got married in a quickie wedding to ensure that Ryan got more time with his son, Bentley, the scary clip of him falling asleep at the wheel may have backfired for both of them.

Instead of getting more time with their children, the clip that surfaced might have reduced their time with their kids from previous relationships.

Mackenzie Standifer’s ex-husband, Zachary Stephens, told Radar Online that he is “very concerned” about his son’s well-being.

Ryan claims that he has been to rehab and has finished the program, but it was awfully quick at not even 30 days. His ex-girlfriend, Dalis Connell, spilled that Ryan went to a rehab program previously and relapsed almost immediately after he was released.

Mackenzie Standifer and ex Zachary have already been to court over adjusting child support payments for their son, Hudson, but will they now duke it out over custody?

Mackenzie Standifer has not made a statement about custody of their son, but Maci Bookout, Ryan’s ex, made it very clear on Teen Mom OG that she would not tolerate Ryan’s behavior. Maci spoke to a drug counselor about threatening to reduce visitation with their son, Bentley, 8, if necessary. While some fans slammed Maci initially for the act, after witnessing Ryan and his inability to stay awake behind the wheel, it doesn’t seem she’s done anything a responsible and concerned mother wouldn’t have done.

Zachary Stephens, whom Mackenzie Standifer divorced in 2016, has not made any further statements about his son’s well-being, other than that he is “very concerned” about him.

MTV has made a statement about Ryan driving under the influence, saying they do not condone this behavior, and Ryan had taken whatever drugs he was on without their prior knowledge.

