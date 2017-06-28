Florida ‘Baby-Faced’ Teens Stole $200K And Blew Cash On Gold Teeth, Bling, And Cars For Their Moms, Cops Say

Six young Florida teenagers allegedly stole more than $200,000 and a Porsche during a burglary in St. Lucie County. The 14 to 16-year-old accused thieves spent all the cash they stole on gold teeth, bling jewelry, and expensive cars for both themselves and their moms.

Michael Bush, 14, Joshua Sargeant, 14, Shomari Smith, 14, Rural Scott, 15, Jeremiah Laplace, 15, and Walter Walker, 16, were all charged with grand theft and burglary this week in St. Lucie County. All six of the Florida teenagers are from Fort Lauderdale.

Despite their young age, all of the Florida teens have already acquired quite an extensive rap sheet. When each of the teenagers were arrested on Monday, they were already in police custody in various Florida jurisdictions on a myriad of other non-related charges.

The arrests in the burglary case came after two months of investigation into the crime. The six Florida teens allegedly broke into the home of Brett Browning on North Hutchinson Island on April 27.

Browning told St. Lucie County law enforcement investigators he came home to find his 2014 Porsche Cayman missing and his garage door open. The sports car was worth approximately $60,000, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

When the Florida man went inside his home, he quickly discovered the safe that contained his life savings was missing.

Brett Browning said he had stored more than $200,000 in cash, a revolver, and a 0.380-caliber Ruger handgun in the safe.

Five of the six Florida teens reportedly confessed to stealing the massive amount of cash and other items from the Fort Pierce home. The fingerprints of the teenager who claimed he was innocent of the charges were found inside the stolen Porsche.

When questioned further by police investigators most of the young men said they had spent all the money and detailed the items they bought for themselves, their mothers, and other relatives.

One of the accused teen thieves said he used his portion of the stolen loot to treat his mother to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that cost $80,000. The same teenager reportedly also admitted to spending $25,000 to buy his brother a 2009 Mercedes C300. He also said he forked over $11,000 for gold teeth, $3,500 for a gold bracelet, and $10,000 for a gold necklace.

Another one of the teenage grand theft suspects said he gave $40,000 to his mother and bought himself a 4-wheeler. A third teenager suspect said he too purchased a car for his mom, a new Audi A4 model. The fourth Florida teen questioned said he was robbed of his share of the stolen money while in Fort Lauderdale.

Rural Scott has been arrested nine times since June 2015. The now 15-year-old Florida teen has previously been charged with grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft auto. Scott told police investigators he called his mother, Shanika Shorter, after the burglary and told her about the heist.

When speaking via phone with a Sun Sentinel reporter the Florida mom was asked about the call from her son.

Before abruptly hanging up on the reporter Shorter said, “Do you believe everything you hear?”

The six Florida teens said they hatched the robbery plan while hanging out at a Pompano Beach motel. They allegedly stole an SUV and drove two hours to North Hutchinson Island and knocked on doors until they found a residence where no one was home. The robbery took place between noon and 3 p.m. at the Browning home.

