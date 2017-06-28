Derek Hough Explains Why ‘DWTS’ Double Wedding Weekend Is No Conflict

Derek Hough is downplaying the fact that his sister Julianne’s wedding to hockey player Brooks Laich is on the same day—and opposite coast—as the wedding of their Dancing with the Stars co-stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The six-time DWTS mirrorball champ hinted that the cast of the show does not always hang out as one big group socially, and he says it’s not a major problem that both weddings are set for July 8.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek said he can’t wait to celebrate his little sisters’ big day, which will include a week’s worth of activities for the supersized Hough family in California.

“It’s gonna be like, a week-long event,” Derek said of Julianne’s wedding itinerary. “It’s gonna be amazing.”

Derek Hough revealed that there will be “plenty of surprises” throughout the weekend, and that he has plans to make a toast to Julianne and her longtime love. Derek also admitted that when he sees Julianne walk down the aisle, he will probably cry.

“I think I will be making a little speech,” Derek told ET.

“There’s always surprises with my family that aren’t planned…I’m an emotional guy, so I’m probably gonna get teary-eyed. I’m close with [Julianne], so watching her walk down the aisle, it’s going to get me.”

While it sounds like the perfect wedding weekend for the Hough family, Derek and Julianne won’t be celebrating with some of their Dancing With the Stars family. As Julianne Hough’s wedding plays out on the West Coast, several cast members of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition will be across the country at Maks and Peta’s wedding at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. But Derek said the DWTS double wedding weekend is no big deal because the guest lists are completely different. Hough told ET of the two DWTS wedding guest lists:

“We have different friends [and] different groups.”

While the huge Chmerkovskiy-Murgatroyd wedding will be attended by Dancing with the Stars alums Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Tony Dovolani, Amber Rose, and Peta’s most recent DWTS partner, Nick Viall, the guest list for the Hough wedding won’t be as big.

“It’s mainly just friends and family,” Julianne told Us Weekly of the guest list. “We’re keeping it pretty small and intimate.”

Two Dancing With the Stars alums who will undoubtedly make it to Julianne Hough’s wedding: Derek’s girlfriend, DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert, and fellow mirrorball champ and childhood friend Mark Ballas.

Erin Andrews looks absolutely stunning in her wedding photos https://t.co/IFWo6aUd4y via @GMA pic.twitter.com/zEJMIVWM8Z — Yahoo (@Yahoo) June 27, 2017

It has been a whirlwind of wedding planning for Dancing With the Stars cast members. In addition to Julianne Hough and Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s upcoming weddings, show co-host Erin Andrews recently tied the knot with hockey player Jarrett Stoll in Montana. Longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba is currently planning her own wedding to fiancé Robb Derringer, and DWTS pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are also engaged.

