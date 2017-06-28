Katy Perry Finally Comes Clean About Orlando Bloom’s Naked Romp

Katy Perry opened up about one of the more curious moments from her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. While the pair have gone their separate ways, Katy wasn’t above indulging requests for more details on the day Bloom chose to bare it all for an al fresco paddleboarding experience.

Kyle & Jackie O. Get The Truth From Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been in Sydney to appear on The Voice Australia and, while there, Cosmopolitan reports that the “Bon Appetit” singer consented to discussing the incident that caught everyone’s attention. Previously, Katy has not broached the subject of Orlando’s nude paddleboarding, but she seems to feel freer to discuss it now that Bloom has moved on.

While Katy remains single, sources report that Bloom has become involved with Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries).

Speaking about the incident, Perry revealed that Orlando’s nude recreation wasn’t intended to go public. The then-couple were vacationing on a private beach and never expected for there to be paparazzi nearby.

Ms. Perry was speaking with the Kyle & Jackie O. hosts about her own therapy sessions, which she continues to pursue, since overcoming depression and drug addiction. In the middle of the conversation, the talk show hosts caught Perry off guard by asking about the Orlando Bloom incident.

“Hahaha! That’s a great segue from therapy! I’ve had a lot of therapy about that moment actually,” Katy joked.

Katy Perry Revealed Orlando Bloom Wasn’t The Only One Going Nude That Day

As Just Jared Jr. reports, Orlando was feeling adventurous that day and was attempting to entice Katy into ditching her clothes as well. At the moment, Katy says she wasn’t in the mood for anything so frisky and declined Bloom’s invitation, which turned out good for her, considering how quickly the actor’s nude photo spread across the internet.

“You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood,” said Ms. Perry.

The Witness artist did reveal that things got spicier later in the afternoon, when they were away from the shore.

“I saved it for the boat!”

Initially, Bloom wasn’t intending to do anything more than give a good show for those sitting on the beach, but Katy says the spying photographer changed all of that. Perry admits she found the entire incident funny, particularly because Orlando wasn’t up on his social media skills. One day, she was explaining the social media culture to Bloom and the next day, he was trending in the number one spot on Twitter.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]