‘Alaskan Bush People’ Are On The Move, A New Browntown Coming To The Lower 48?

Alaskan Bush People fans are anxious for news on the Brown family. As rumors of Ami’s health issues swirl, there is speculation over her diagnosis. Fans are expecting the stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis to be confirmed on the Discovery channel reality TV show this season.

As Alaskan Bush People fans will recall, Matt Brown recently suffered an injury in a bizarre accident, when a refrigerator door was blown off and hit him in the head. He must have recovered well from the reported injury that required nine staples because he has been on the move lately.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Noah and fiancé Rhain. Noah had mentioned having her join the family as the newest member of the Wolf Pack. Of course, Ami’s illness has changed everything. There have been many rumors on the internet regarding an impending marriage of the two. First it was said that Noah wanted his marriage to Rhain to be aired on Alaskan Bush People. While that wasn’t confirmed, it was a good rumor for fans to weigh in on. Some were very against it because Ami and Billy Brown didn’t seem to totally approve. The next rumor was that Noah and Rhain were in Dolores, Colorado where they would be married.

Well, the couple may be in Dolores, Colorado but they aren’t the only ones there from Alaskan Bush People. A resident of Dolores has posted a pic in a popular Alaskan Bush People Facebook page welcoming Matt to the town. He goes on to say that he thinks Matt is a good guy and he hopes the Browns decide to make Colorado their second Browntown.

While some fans spoke out to support the Brown family, there were of course nay-sayers as well. Some remember that Colorado is where the Wolf Pack was when they were illegally receiving Alaskan resident funds. Others voiced concerns over Matt’s appearance and the possibility that he may have gone back to abusing drugs.

As the final season of Alaskan Bush People continues, fans will have all the answers to the burning questions. There will be tons of rumors and speculation until the final credits role for the final episode. The Brown family has always sparked controversy among viewers.

Do you believe the Brown family plans to call Colorado home? Do you think it is a good or bad sign that the Alaskan Bush People matriarch has left Los Angeles where she was receiving treatment for lung cancer? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]