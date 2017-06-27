Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week reveal that the drama with Chad and Abigail is going to be at an all-time high. While Abigail was happy to see that Chad and Gabi had made it home to Salem alive after being stranded on a deserted island due to a plane crash, the good feelings are gone, and the three are about to have some hard times ahead.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chad and Abigail will be hurt to know that their divorce has been finalized and that they are no longer married. While this news should thrill Gabi, the former spouses will be saddened by the official end of their marriage. Chad will also be furious when he finds out that Abigail is engaged to Dario and planning to marry him very soon.

Chad won’t understand why Abigail would end their marriage and jump into a new marriage with Dario so quickly, and he’ll likely begin digging around to find out what’s going on. As Days Of Our Lives fans know, Abigail is marrying Dario in order to keep him from being deported. However, it’s obvious that she still has feelings for Chad.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abby will end up taking her anger out on Gabi, who has been her best friend and worst enemy when it comes to the love triangle with Chad. The two women will actually get into a heated argument for the first time, as they have been very civil towards one another up until now.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad learns Abigail is planning to marry Dario. https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/t2iHFKL6AP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 22, 2017

Despite the fact that Chad is in love with Gabi, and the two recently reunited their romantic relationship while stuck on the island, he won’t be able to get over the fact that Abigail is marrying Dario. Many Days Of Our Lives fans are hoping that the couple will be back together very soon and that the NBC soap will find Gabi another love interest, possibly Eli.

Where are Chad and Gabi headed romantically? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Z9rccsSPOJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 14, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you excited to see Abigail and Gabi finally fight it out over Chad?

[Featured Image by NBC]