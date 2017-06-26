Joy-Anna Duggar’s Dad Gets Extra Screen Time By Making Austin Forsyth Sweat On ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna Duggar has a father with a flair for the dramatic, and sometimes the showman’s love of being in front of a camera can make other people a bit uncomfortable.

During tonight’s episode of Counting On, 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar’s relationship with 23-year-old Austin Forsyth will progress in a major way without her knowledge. As People reports, fans will finally get to witness the big moment that Austin asks Joy-Anna’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, for her hand in marriage. The Duggar family patriarch has been appearing on television for over a decade, so he’s an old pro at drawing out momentous occasions like this for the benefit of the TLC cameras. In a Counting On preview clip, “Mr. Jim Bob” makes sure that he gets a little extra screen time when he doesn’t give Austin a straight yes or no answer. Instead, he makes his future son-in-law sweat a little after Austin explains why he thinks that he’s ready to marry Joy-Anna.

During a previous episode of Counting On, Austin Forsyth revealed that his father told him that he wouldn’t give Austin permission to get married until he flipped five houses. Austin and Jim Bob’s conversation about marriage took place in the fifth house. When he arrived at the property, Jim Bob seemed to know what Austin was about to ask him, and he jokingly tried to delay the conversation by suggesting that Joy-Anna’s beau should keep the house to live in instead of selling it. If Austin did this, he would have to flip another property before making Joy-Anna Duggar his bride, so he politely told Jim Bob that he wasn’t going to take his advice.

“Well, you know this is my fifth house and [I have a] commitment with my dad about selling it before I can get married. I really know that the Lord has brought Joy and I’s path together, and I’ve seen him working firsthand — I wanted to ask for your blessing for her hand in marriage,” says a nervous Austin to Joy-Anna Duggar’s father.

“Wow,” is Jim Bob’s initial response.

After silently staring at the ground for a long moment, the father of 19 gives Counting On viewers a history lesson by telling Joy-Anna Duggar’s beau something that he already knows.

“Austin, that’s a big step. I think it was about a year ago that you came and asked me for permission to get to know Joy on a closer friendship level. I can’t believe it’s been a year.”

Jim Bob then proceeds to stare at the ground again before delivering a short speech about how highly Joy-Anna Duggar thinks of Austin Forsyth. The preview clip doesn’t show the men’s entire conversation, so fans will have to watch Counting On tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see just how long Jim Bob manages to drag it out.

Thankful to have such godly fathers, ones that are hard workers, loving, intelligent and most importantly… have encouraged us to pursue Jesus with our lives. We love you both very much! #happyfathersday #yallarethebest A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

According to Austin Forsyth, Jim Bob Duggar turned him down when he first asked for permission to court Joy-Anna Duggar.

“I’m hoping that Mr. Jim Bob will say yes, but he’s said in the past that it might be a little while, so Lord willing he’ll say yes,” said Austin before asking Jim Bob for the go-ahead to enter into a courtship with his daughter.

Love spending time with Him!❤️???????? #hiking #mountains #beautifulview #honeymoon A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Jim Bob Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s courtship conversation was also rather awkward, with Jim Bob asking Austin to list all of Joy-Anna’s best qualities. After Austin did this, the former 19 Kids and Counting star laughed and told Austin that he would think about it and get back with him. Austin didn’t even crack a smile at this attempt at a joke; he just stared at Joy-Anna’s father in silence until Jim Bob asked him another question.

Luckily for Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth wasn’t intimidated by her father. He patiently answered Jim-Bob’s questions until he finally got his blessing, and that tense conversation turned out to be the perfect preparation for asking for Joy-Anna’s hand in marriage.

