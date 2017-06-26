’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ S2 Ep1: Danielle Gets Vengeful, Anfisa Ups The Abuse & Paola Goes Blonde

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is back, and its first episode of the season delivered in spades. While this season would cover the updates of numerous couples who were already featured on the show, three of the pairs have so far stolen the limelight, in both the episode itself and in online fan forums. These would, unsurprisingly, be Danielle and Mohamed, Jorge and Anfisa, and Russ and Paola. True to these couples’ past reputation on the hit reality TV show, their antics and dynamic proved to be the most interesting parts of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 Episode 1.

Danielle and Mohamed

First off are Danielle and Mohamed, who is arguably the most controversial pair to have ever been featured on the show. The couple has long parted ways, with Danielle moving on to start a relationship with another man and Mohamed moving to another city to find work. The recently aired episode showed Mohamed working as a driver, but his actions seemed to suggest that he was not happy with his current life at all.

Danielle, for her part, was set on getting revenge on the much younger man. In a rather dramatic sequence on the recently aired episode, Mohamed was served annulment papers. Over the past seasons, Mohamed has aired his preference to be divorced from Danielle in order for him to legally stay in the United States. Danielle, however, appears to have reached the end of her rope this time around and is simply out for blood. In yet another poignant scene, Danielle stated flat-out that she would not be taking back the annulment.

Fans of the hit reality TV show in online forums such as Reddit have so far been split on the issue of Danielle and Mohamed. On the one hand, Danielle’s attitude and lack of maturity were points of criticism for numerous viewers and avid fans of the show. On the other hand, Mohamed’s actions all but prove that he only led on Danielle in order to get to the country, ditching her at the first chance.

Anfisa and Jorge

The recently aired episode actually started with Anfisa and Jorge, one of the most volatile couples to ever grace the TLC series. Just like in previous seasons, Anfisa’s constant spending and demand for a lavish lifestyle continue to take a toll on Jorge. In various scenes during the pair’s segment, Anfisa was shown to be extremely abusive to her husband, even stating directly to the camera that she “hated” being married to the allegedly rich young man.

Eventually, however, Anfisa admitted that she felt that Jorge lied to her about his finances. The alleged American millionaire, after all, led her to believe that he could give her a life full of luxury and excess. In a particularly important scene in the recently aired episode, Jorge admitted to Anfisa that he was not actually a millionaire and that he was actually in debt.

Since the pair debuted on reality TV, Anfisa has attracted a lot of critics due to her notably materialistic ways. With the recent 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode, however, numerous viewers have begun sympathizing with the Russian, with many noting that Jorge did enter into their relationship on a lie, whereas Anfisa had been transparent from the start.

Paola and Russ

Russ and Paola have always been an interesting couple, with the latter being set on starting a modeling career. In the recently aired episode, it was revealed that the pair now live separately for the meantime, with Russ remaining in Oklahoma and Paola moving to Miami in order to pursue her modeling.

In a rather interesting turn of events, Paola’s manager advised the aspiring model to dye her hair blonde in order to be more competitive in Miami’s arguably cutthroat modeling industry. Despite paying $450 to get her hair done, Paola ended up dying her hair blonde, and she was quite satisfied with her new look.

Overall, viewers and avid fans of 90 Day Fiance have expressed reservations about Paola’s decision to temporarily leave Russ in order to pursue her personal aspirations. After all, she would hardly stand out in the hyper-competitive modeling industry in Miami. Unlike Danielle and Mohamed, and Jorge and Anfisa, however, Russ and Paola’s situation appears to be a lot more stable and manageable.

If the recently aired episode is any indication, it appears that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 would be a wild ride from beginning to end.

