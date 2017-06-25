Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Celebrate 11 Years Together, Country Singer Shares Anniversary Instagram Post

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 11th anniversary over the weekend. The country singer shared an anniversary post on Instagram with his beloved wife.

Eleven years of bliss

Keith Urban showed the world just how much he loved his wife Nicole Kidman by posting an affectionate Instagram post.

The country singer shared three photos of the couple kissing and posing for selfies. Urban said that after 11 years, Kidman still felt like his girlfriend.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith. The celebrity couple first met back in 2005 at the G’Day USA gala, which honored Australians in Los Angeles.

Although, it took four months from the time they met for the country singer to work up the courage to ask the Hollywood actress out for a date.

Was it love at first sight?

In 2013, Nicole and Keith appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about the beginning stages of their relationship.

“I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

She added that she thought that Keith didn’t notice her at first.

“I’m like, ‘You didn’t love me at first sight, you didn’t notice me,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes I did but I just didn’t let on.'”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman got married a month after they began dating.

After eleven years of marriage, the two couldn’t be happier. However, the celebrity couple has mentioned that they aren’t into texting to keep in touch with each other, according to InStyle.

“I like the voice. Keith and I don’t ever text. We call. That’s just what we’ve always done. We’re old-school.”

Nicole also recently celebrated her 50th birthday on June 20.

