Jill Duggar Dillard Embraces The Use Of A Dirty Word, Thinks Some People Should Be Executed

Jill Duggar Dillard doesn’t mind dirty words if they’re being used to express a viewpoint she strongly agrees with, and the Counting On star is in favor of executing members of a certain group of people.

Jill Duggar, 26, and Derick Dillard, 28, were living in El Salvador as missionaries until a few weeks ago, but they’re currently back home in Arkansas. As OK! Magazine reports, Jill is going to give birth to her second child soon, so she and Derick are busy preparing for the baby boy to arrive. While they wait, they’re spending some of their free time on social media, and Jill Duggar recently took an action on Twitter that might surprise some of her fans: She liked a tweet with a curse word in it.

“NK executed our citizens if they f**k up in their country, so why are we letting MS-13 live in our country? If they kill, we should execute,” the tweet read.

The tweet Jill Duggar liked was in response to a Fox News video clip of Donald Trump talking about the violent MS-13 gang during a rally in Iowa.

“You have a gang called MS-13,” Trump says in the video. “They don’t like to shoot people; they like to cut people. They do things nobody can believe. These are true animals. We are moving them out of the country by the thousands, by the thousands. The people moving them out are, guess what? A hell of a lot tougher and meaner than they are, but they’re on our side.”

Because the Duggars never curse, it might shock some fans that Jill liked a tweet with the F-word in it. However, while Jill has likely never said the word herself, she is used to being around other people use foul language. In the book Growing Up Duggar, she reveals that she heard plenty of dirty words while apprenticing under a lay midwife.

“I’ve attended births in bright, clean, happy homes—and also in dingy, backwoods shacks where an abundance of curse words and alcohol seemed to be an ordinary part of the evening.”

It might also surprise some fans that Jill Duggar is seemingly in favor of executing people, even if they are violent gang members. After all, she and Derick Dillard have dedicated their lives to converting people to Christianity, and locking gang members up for life instead of killing them would give them ample opportunity to find religion and repent. As the Duggar Family Blog report, a few of the Duggars have even worked in prison ministry, so it’s clear that they think some criminals deserve a second chance.

However, the Duggars have also revealed that they support the death penalty for certain crimes. As Us Magazine reports, Jim Bob Duggar has suggested that rape and incest should be punishable by death. He addressed the topic during his 2002 run for U.S. Senate in Arkansas.

“Rape and incest represent heinous crimes and as such should be treated as capital crimes,” said Jill’s father.

Jill Duggar may want Donald Trump to call for the execution of MS-13 gang members living in the United States because she fears their return to the country that has become Jill’s second home. As the Washington Post reports, Salvadoran authorities are scrambling to deal with the influx of returning MS-13 members who are being deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. They believe that the deportations will lead to an increase in gang violence in a country where it’s already a serious problem.

While Jill might live in fear of murderous MS-13 members, she and Derick have claimed that they’ve ministered to gang members while living in the El Salvador, and they’ve even seen some “come to freedom in Christ.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jill has also said that gangs make it easier to convert the locals to Christianity because they’re so afraid of being murdered.

“People face the frequent reality of eternity and are more open to the gospel because of it,” wrote Jill Duggar in a 2015 mission trip update.

