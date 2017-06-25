Was Tupac Shakur Raped In Prison? John Singleton’s Original ‘All Eyez On Me’ Movie Script Had Assault Scene

Was Tupac Shakur raped in prison? John Singleton’s original script for All Eyez On Me had a scene that hints so. The 2014 draft had a scene which suggests that inmates might have sexually assaulted the deceased rapper.

The specific scene shows prison guards locking Tupac Shakur in a library. The guards look the other way only to allow inmates to apparently rape him. There is enough implication in the written words to believe that the rapper gets heavily abused by the inmates in that scene. The scene goes like this.

Six inmates are allowed to attack Shakur in the library. The rapper fights them alone. While there is nothing shown on camera, the horror sounds of the prison echo in the hallway.

Next, Tupac is seen crying, as he lies on the carpeted floor surrounded by debris. His prison uniform is ripped to shreds, barely covering his frame. Then, the guards come in to pick him up. In the next scene, Tupac is in prison cell and struggles to open his blackened eyes. The original script is exclusively obtained by TMZ.

The eighth revision of the original script also has one scene that has Tupac watching his mother, Afeni Shakur, having threesome “adult fun” with a man and a woman. An insider has told the publication that it was an early draft penned by Singleton.

According to Marketing EVP Greg Mielcarz, it was one of the versions that Singleton wrote while he was working with producer Morgan Creek. However, the interesting part is that Tupac’s mother reportedly approved whatever had been written by Singleton.

Singleton has refused to watch All Eyez On Me. He believes the makers have totally messed it up. The writer-director earlier said he left the project because he believed Creek had disrespected Tupac’s mom.

Not every critic is impressed with All Eyez On Me, the biopic of American singer-actor Tupac Shakur who was killed in a drive-by shoot-out in September 1996.

According to Vulture, the movie needed a storyteller as good as the singer himself. It says Benny Boom, an acclaimed music video director, does no justice. The New York Times calls it a “missed opportunity.” Variety, on the other hand, hails Demetrius Shipp Jr.’s performance in the rapper’s role.

However, probably because Shakur’s dedicated fan-base, the movie almost recovered cost within ten days of its release, Forbesreported.

