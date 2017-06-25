Cynthia Randolph Arrested: Left Her 2 Kids In A Hot Car To Die, Claims She Was Trying ‘To Teach Them A Lesson’

A Texas mother has been charged in the deaths of her two children after she allegedly left them in a hot car as a punishment while she smoked marijuana and took a long nap, CNN reported.

Cynthia Randolph, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree injury to a child that causing serious harm. The police stated that she was trying “to teach her 2-year-old daughter a lesson” for not getting out of the car. The Texas mother allegedly left her 16-month old son in his car seat next to her and told them to get out when they were ready. Randolph claimed that she went into the house to smoke marijuana and took a three-hour nap. The 25-year-old mother believed that her kids would exit the car on their own.

When the mother woke up, and she couldn’t find her children anywhere in the house. In a moment of panic, Cynthia broke the car window to make it look like an accident before law enforcement arrived on the scene, the police said.

According to Daily Mail, Cynthia changed her story multiple times, which made it difficult for them to figure out what really happened.

At first, her story was that she was “doing housework” when her kids took off without her knowledge. Randolph said that she looked for her children for 40-45 minutes, before finding them in her locked car. When asked how they could have entered the locked car, she alleged that they got in the vehicle by themselves and locked the doors from the inside. She added that she broke one of the windows to save them, but it was too late.

The Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. The children, Juliet and Cavanaugh Ramirez, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. by the medical examiner.

After interviewing the mother and examining the car, the investigators concluded that Cynthia Randolph intentionally left her children in the car to teach her daughter a listen to her when she tells her to get out of the car.

It is unclear whether the Texas mom considered that the children could die in the hot car. She now faces two felony charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and is being held without bond.

[Featured Image Brad Sauter/ Shutterstock]