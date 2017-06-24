‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric, Sheila Back Together After She Exposes His Wife’s Affair?

Since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) returned to The Bold and the Beautiful, all hell has broken loose. Katie (Heather Tom) came close to a breakdown, Deacon (Sean Kanan) tried to kill Quinn (Rena Sofer), and the tension between Quinn and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) escalated exponentially after she revealed her true feelings for him.

Incredibly, spoilers for the coming week tease that things are about to take an interesting turn when Sheila uncovers Quinn’s secret and uses it to win Eric (John McCook) back. The Summer of Sheila is definitely about to heat up! Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila refuses to leave

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday say that after learning that Quinn has been flirting with Ridge behind Eric’s back, Sheila will insist on staying in Los Angeles to make sure that her ex-husband is okay. But is she really looking out for Eric? Or does she have another, more self-serving motive?

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila eavesdropped on Charlie (Dick Christie) and Pam’s (Alley Mills) conversation at Il Giardino, hearing something about Quinn, Ridge, and Eric. When Pam was called away, she began to get the story out of Charlie by appealing to his concern for Eric.

Yesterday on #YR, Sheila approaches Charlie and asks for an inside scoop on Eric. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/0iC0fbc20Y pic.twitter.com/vVOMe3Zz6Q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 24, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Ridge will reassure Quinn that their secret will not be revealed. After all, Katie has vowed that she won’t tell Eric about it. Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), the only other person who knows about the affair, has nothing to gain from exposing the two.

Unfortunately, spoilers also reveal that on Thursday, Pam will be annoyed when Charlie fails to get over his obsession with Ridge and Quinn’s affair. Will his mistrust of the two drive him to reveal his suspicions to Sheila? And what will Sheila do with this information?

Sheila wheedles her way back into Eric’s arms

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Quinn and Ridge will toy with the idea of confessing to Eric. However, it now sounds like Sheila will beat them to the punch.

To his family’s chagrin, Eric has forgiven Sheila and is keeping her close. However, his move had more to do with keeping an eye on his notoriously evil ex than actually wanting her back in his life. But as The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Sheila has a knack for getting what she wants. And though she maintains that she just wants to make up for her past transgressions, it seems like Sheila returned to L.A. for more than that. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she wants Eric and she’ll do anything to get Quinn out of the way.

But after all she has done, how could Eric stomach getting back with her?

In an interview with TVInsider, Bold and the Beautiful executive producer Bradley Bell explained how this could be possible.

“How do you create a scenario where Eric lets Sheila back into his life without making him look like an idiot?”

“That’s the challenge,” Bell admitted. “It helps a bit that Sheila was immediately suspected of being the one who shot at Quinn and was falsely arrested and imprisoned for it, so that seems to back up her claim that she’s a changed woman.”

“But how can we get this character to be endeared to the Forrester family again? Well, some people do believe that our criminal justice system does indeed work and that you can come out of it with a new lease on life.”

Today, Quinn and Ridge are given assurance that their affair of the heart will not be revealed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/qFfee68xdV pic.twitter.com/mddFktWvFj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 23, 2017

Bell also revealed that with Brown having just signed a one-year contract with The Bold and the Beautiful, fans can expect to see more drama and conflict involving Sheila and Quinn.

“[S]he and Quinn will become rivals,” he said.

“Kimberlin Brown and Rena Sofer going at it in a war to the death! It doesn’t get any better than that.”

SHE'S BACK! Summer needs a little Sheila. ???? Don't miss her epic return on #BoldandBeautiful! A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

